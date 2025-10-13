ICYMI: Governor Newsom congratulates California Nobel laureates, underscoring the state’s global dominance in science and innovation

UC Berkeley’s John Clarke and UC Santa Barbara’s John M. Martinis and Michel H. Devoret received the Nobel Prize in Physics for pioneering research demonstrating quantum behavior in electrical circuits — foundational work driving advances in quantum computing. UC Berkeley’s Omar M. Yaghi was awarded a share of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing metal–organic frameworks, breakthrough materials that enable carbon capture and have clean-energy applications. Fred Ramsdell, a UC San Diego and UCLA alumnus and researcher at Sonoma Biotherapeutics in San Francisco, received a share of the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discoveries in immunology, which helps reveal how regulatory T cells help prevent autoimmune disease.

California is at the forefront of research and innovation and leads the nation in more patents per capita than any other state — with more than 4 times the number of patents than Texas, the second highest. The new discoveries and advancements born from the state’s best-in-class universities and research institutions have a major economic impact: California’s life sciences sector contributed $396 billion in economic output statewide last year, bolstered by over 17,200 establishments supporting more than 1.15 million jobs.

Investing in the technologies of the future

As discoveries in life sciences and biotechnology increasingly rely on advanced technology, California is investing in emerging fields such as fusion and quantum to drive innovation across disciplines. Earlier this month, Governor Gavin Newsom signed legislation and announced new funding to propel the state’s quantum and fusion sectors, both key tradeable sectors under the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint. These investments will support a robust talent pipeline, foster new research and development, and unlock new possibilities in medicine, clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and beyond.

The Golden State’s quantum advantage

California leads the nation in quantum computing research with centers at UC Berkeley, UCLA, University of Southern California, and Stanford, along with the Google Quantum AI Campus affiliated with UC Santa Barbara and the Amazon Web Services Center for Quantum Computing at Caltech. As the nation’s strongest hub for quantum innovation, California is the only state home to both National Science Foundation and Department of Energy quantum federal research centers.

California’s economic strength

California is not only sustaining our national economy — it is driving the future. California is the world’s fourth-largest economy. California feeds the country and is the nation’s top state for new business starts, access to venture capital funding, manufacturing and agriculture. With an increasing state population and record-high tourism spending, California’s economy continues to build in key regions and sectors.