Governor Newsom pre-deploys additional storm safety resources to Southern California ahead of extreme weather

Swiftwater rescue teams, mud and debris flow crews, as well as heavy-duty high-water vehicles are moving into communities ahead of a significant storm system expected to bring strong winds, thunderstorms, heavy rain, flash flooding, and mountain snow. In Southern California, rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected across coastal mountains and foothill areas.

These efforts are designed to have first responders in place and ready to respond quickly, minimizing the potential impacts. The state is prepositioning over 200 personnel and dozens of pieces of equipment including fire engines, bulldozers, hand crews, helicopters, front loaders, including highly-trained personnel specialized in swiftwater and urban search and rescue.

In addition to impacts to Southern California, Monday’s storm is expected to affect the Central Valley, the Sierra Nevada and the Bay Area, with some areas seeing high rainfall rates, thunderstorms, and more than 3 inches of rain.

Local fire agencies identify when conditions in communities may require additional resources and submit requests to the state for support. The staging locations and response assignments are coordinated by local officials. The California Fire and Rescue Mutual Aid System remains available for local fire officials to request additional resources during an incident if necessary.

This builds on the action Governor Newsom announced Friday to pre-deploy resources and personnel to Imperial and San Bernardino counties.

Stay alert and be ready

Governor Gavin Newsom urges all Californians to stay alert and take proactive steps to stay safe as heavy rain and flooding impact the state this week. Protect yourself and your loved ones by following these official California safety recommendations:

Sign up for emergency alerts and follow instructions from local officials.​

Prepare an emergency go-bag with essential supplies, water, medication, and important documents. Find a full checklist here.​

Stay off the roads whenever possible. If travel is unavoidable, check real-time conditions and drive at reduced speeds, avoiding standing water or debris on the roadway.​

Never walk or drive through floodwaters—turn around, don’t drown. Even six inches of moving water can sweep a person off their feet, and as little as one foot can carry a vehicle away. ​

Avoid parking under trees or power lines during high winds or heavy rain, as saturated soil can cause trees to uproot or fall unexpectedly.​

If you see a downed power line, always assume it is energized—stay back at least 30 feet and call 9-1-1 or your utility provider.​

Check on neighbors, especially older adults or those with disabilities or access and functional needs, to ensure they are safe.​

Stay updated on storm impacts and emergency information at the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services or prepare ahead through Listos California.

