Governor Newsom issues legislative update 10.13.25

News SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring October 13, 2025, as "Indigenous Peoples’ Day."The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below: PROCLAMATIONCalifornia again proclaims this day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.