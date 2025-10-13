Houston Attorney and Rancher Adam K. Freeland Releases Order Is Violence: Ordinis, a Gripping Sci-Fi Epic

Adam K. Freeland

Praised by Kirkus Reviews as “a complex, weighty take on technocratic dystopia that rewards patient readers.”

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houston attorney, rancher, and LSU alumnus Adam K. Freeland announces the official launch of his debut science fiction novel, Order Is Violence: Ordinis, available October 14 through Amazon, Apple Books, Google Play, Nook, and Books.by, with signed copies offered exclusively at OrderIsViolence.com Set in the year 2281 within Mark Twelve, a towering metropolis governed by ritualized order and technocratic elites, Order Is Violence: Ordinis blends literary ambition with speculative precision. The story follows Ahra Fluoresce, a student from the Lower Grid whose ideals are tested within the Pavilion of Tomorrow—a proving ground where truth is coded, faith is quantified, and obedience is rewarded. Her rise collides with the downfall of Ansin Beomn, a former idealist-turned-ruler whose campaign to restore the city’s energy grid spirals into internal war.The result is a vivid and unsettling portrait of a civilization where progress and control are indistinguishable. Kirkus Reviews called it “a complex, weighty take on technocratic dystopia,” noting that Freeland’s worldbuilding “rewards patient readers” with both intellectual depth and emotional scope.“This story began with one question,” said Freeland. “What happens when order itself becomes the weapon? I wanted to explore how faith, technology, and power intersect—and how easily ideals can erode when people believe the system is sacred. Beneath the world-building and the politics, it’s really a book about conscience.”Freeland’s background shapes every layer of his fiction. His years practicing law in Houston give him a close view of how authority works and how easily it can blur with belief. When he isn’t in the courtroom, he’s on his family’s ranch in East Texas, tending cattle and managing land that has belonged to his family for generations. That contrast between city and countryside, policy and practice, informs the novel’s tone: a story about systems built to last, and the people who live under them.Drawing inspiration from both classical literature and modern political thought, Order Is Violence: Ordinis examines how civilizations justify control—and how individuals resist it. The novel’s intricate prose and immersive structure have earned early praise for capturing “a hierarchical and technocratic yet paradoxically theocratic society, desperately struggling to maintain the illusion of perfection.”The book’s release marks the first entry in the Order Is Violence series, with future installments already in development. Freeland describes the project as “an ongoing exploration of human order, in all its brilliance and brutality.”Order Is Violence: Ordinis is now available through major digital retailers and directly at OrderIsViolence.com.

