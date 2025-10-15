Parent Tested Parent Approved Honors Qustodio with Award for Innovation in Digital Wellbeing

Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval

Award highlights Qustodio’s commitment to helping parents create balanced, responsible digital habits for their children.

Our parent testers consistently praised how the platform provides visibility and control without being overly restrictive. It strikes the right balance between protection and empowerment. ” — Sharon Vinderine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA) is proud to announce Qustodio as a recipient of the PTPA Award, recognizing its excellence in parental control and digital well-being innovation. Following extensive testing by select members of PTPA’s community of more than 250,000 parents, Qustodio earned high marks for empowering families to manage technology use and foster healthier digital habits.Testers integrated Qustodio into their everyday routines, evaluating its features for ease of use, functionality, and overall impact on family life. Feedback highlighted the platform’s ability to help parents establish balance and accountability in a digital-first world.Qustodio provides parents with intuitive tools to manage their children’s online activity across all devices, including screen time limits, content filters, location tracking, and AI-powered alerts for potentially concerning messages. With more than eight million parents worldwide relying on the platform, Qustodio has become a global leader in helping families navigate the complexities of today’s connected world.“Qustodio represents the kind of innovative solution that today’s parents need to help their children develop healthy digital habits,” says Sharon Vinderine, CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. “Our parent testers consistently praised how the platform provides visibility and control without being overly restrictive. It strikes the right balance between protection and empowerment. We’re proud to welcome Qustodio into the PTPA family of award-winning products and services.”"We are honored to receive the PTPA award, a recognition that reflects the trust parents place in Qustodio," said Viktorija Miliajeva, Qustodio CEO. "Our mission has always been to provide families with the tools and confidence they need to navigate the digital world safely, and create a healthy balance. This award is especially meaningful because it comes from parents themselves, and it reaffirms our commitment to empowering families with the tools they need in today's connected world."About the Parent Tested Parent Approved AwardThe Parent Tested Parent Approved award offers brands trusted third-party validation and valuable consumer insights while helping families make confident purchasing decisions. Products and services earning the award have been tested by real parents who understand the needs and challenges of modern family life.For more information, visit ptpaawards.com About Parent Tested Parent ApprovedFounded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is one of North America’s most recognized and respected award programs. Built on consumer trust and backed by extensive media exposure, PTPA has empowered millions of parents to make informed purchasing decisions. The organization partners with leading global brands to enhance visibility, drive sales, and deliver powerful third-party endorsements through its influential community of parents.

