Parent Tested Parent Approved Unveils Survey Results on 2025 Holiday Season Shopping Trends

Survey shows strategic shift toward smarter shopping as families prioritize value and early planning

Families are taking control of their holiday spending and making their dollars stretch further by planning ahead and making informed decisions about when, where and how to shop.” — Sharon Vinderine, CEO, Parent Tested Parent Approved

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), North America's leading consumer-tested awards program, today released key insights from its Holiday Shopping Survey, revealing how consumers are planning to spend this holiday season.In addition to its industry-leading awards program, PTPA conducts extensive consumer research with its engaged parent community, providing valuable insights into family purchasing habits.The survey, sent to over 63,000 North American parents, demonstrates a significant shift toward more strategic and intentional shopping behaviors.The research shows an overwhelming 92% of respondents will maintain or reduce holiday spending due to rising costs.Additional key findings from the Parent Tested Parent Approved Holiday Shopping Survey include:• 68% plan to start shopping earlier than in previous years to spread out expenses over an extended period• 74% are cutting back on non-essentials, focusing their spending on immediate family members• 61% say sales and discounts are now the top factor in choosing where to shop, ranking higher than brand loyalty• 52% expect to do most of their shopping online, while 38% still prefer in-store visits for last-minute gifts• Nearly half (47%) of parents will set a strict per-child gift budget this year"What we're seeing is consumers getting strategic about how they plan to spend this year," says Sharon Vinderine, CEO of Parent Tested Parent Approved. "These insights show that families are taking control of their holiday spending and making their dollars stretch further by planning ahead and making informed decisions about when, where and how to shop.”The survey reveals a more tactical approach to holiday shopping, with parents spreading purchases across multiple months and leveraging both online and in-store channels. These insights show that while price sensitivity has increased, consumers are not abandoning quality. Instead, they're becoming more selective and research-driven in their purchasing decisions.The comprehensive survey data provides valuable insights for retailers and brands looking to connect with shoppers during the crucial holiday shopping season, highlighting the importance of early promotions and discounts, transparent value propositions and flexible shopping options.About Parent Tested Parent ApprovedFounded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is one of North America’s most recognized and respected award programs. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage, Parent Tested Parent Approved has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. PTPA has partnered with some of the world’s most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of parents.To learn more please visit ptpaawards.com

