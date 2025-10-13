AV8 Realty Unveils Revolutionary FBO LeaseMAX and PlaneMAX Solutions at NBAA-BACE 2025

LeaseMAX Benefits PlaneMAX AV8 Realty logo

Empowering Aviation Operators with AI-Driven Revenue Optimization

With FBO LeaseMAX and PlaneMAX, we're delivering integrated, intelligent solutions that not only fill vacancies faster but also ensure they're filled with high-value tenants.” — Melanie Riddick

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV8 Realty , a leading innovation technology company specializing in aviation real estate, today announced the unveiling of its groundbreaking FBO LeaseMAX and PlaneMAX solutions at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) from October 14-16 in Las Vegas, NV. These AI-powered tools are designed to transform how Fixed Base Operators (FBOs), maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities, and private hangar operators manage space, leasing, and revenue generation, addressing key challenges in vacancy management, tenant matching, and operational efficiency.Founded as a specialized brokerage to simplify access to aviation real estate for pilots, businesses, property owners, developers, FBOs, and investors, AV8 Realty has evolved into a tech-first, AI-driven platform with international reach. Today, it stands as a top-ranked aviation real estate platform, attracting over 6,500 pilots and aircraft operators monthly who actively search for hangars, airpark homes, and community tie-downs. By leveraging innovation and automation, AV8 Realty drives growth and profitability for its partners in the aviation ecosystem."FBOs and operators face constant pressure to maximize every square foot of space while minimizing operational hurdles," said Melanie Riddick, broker/owner of AV8 Realty. "With FBO LeaseMAX and PlaneMAX, we're delivering integrated, intelligent solutions that not only fill vacancies faster but also ensure they're filled with high-value tenants that boost fuel sales and services. This unveiling at NBAA-BACE marks a pivotal moment in aviation real estate technology, helping our clients achieve 10x ROI through seamless automation and data-driven insights."FBO LeaseMAX: AI-Powered Leasing AutomationFBO LeaseMAX is AV8 Realty's comprehensive leasing automation platform tailored for FBOs, enabling them to fill vacant hangar and ramp space faster while maximizing revenue from fuel and services. It combines international marketing reach, AI smart matching, and end-to-end lease execution to turn empty space into profitable assets with minimal effort from operators.Key Features:International Exposure: Immediate access to a top aviation real estate platform with over 6,500 pilots searching monthly for hangars, airpark homes, and tie-downs.Smart Matching: Prioritizes tenants and aircraft that align with FBO revenue goals, such as those boosting fuel and service sales.Proactive Marketing: AI-driven SEO optimization, cross-promotion on platforms like Trade-a-Plane and Aviators Marketplace, social groups, and event visibility at major gatherings like EAA AirVenture, Sun 'n Fun, and NBAA.Lead-to-Lease Execution: Handles inquiries 24/7, qualifies tenants, maintains listings with space details and pricing, guides pilots through technical questions, and coordinates streamlined e-signatures.Performance-Based Pricing: Operators pay when they profit, with costs scaling alongside revenue growth.Benefits: Delivers low-effort, high-return operations by automating marketing, communication, and coordination; attracts high-value aircraft to enhance fuel and services revenue; reduces risks like missed leads, slow responses, and unearned revenue from vacant space; provides 10x ROI through automated leasing cycles and 24/7 AI-assisted lead handling.How It Works: Leads are captured round-the-clock without missing inquiries; tenants are qualified based on fuel-maximizing aircraft fits; listings are maintained automatically; pilots receive expert guidance for smooth transactions; leases close via efficient digital documentation. Integrates seamlessly with PlaneMAX for unified space planning and scheduling.PlaneMAX: Advanced 3D Space OptimizationPlaneMAX is AV8 Realty's advanced 3D aircraft space planning and optimization tool for FBOs, with full 3D modeling of the entire FBO facility. It helps operators, managers, and developers maximize space, eliminate guesswork, and boost revenue through precise aircraft positioning and scheduling. Ideal for FBOs, MROs, private hangar operators, airshows, and multi-ramp setups. Requires an internet connection; works on Windows, Mac, tablets, and iPads.Key Features:3D Aircraft Space Planning: Fully immersive 3D environment with 600+ real aircraft models (constantly updated; custom models added quickly at no extra charge) and space visualization for your entire FBO location, including ramps, hangars, and custom graphics drawn to exact scale from blueprints.Optimize Organization: Maximize the number of aircraft you can park on ramps and in hangars for increased revenue; supports multiple hangars/ramps with unlimited saved layouts and user logins in premium setups.Precise Positioning: Stack aircraft based on detailed 3D models accounting for length, width, wing position/height, nose/tail height, and more; includes hotspots, printable layouts, and easy tow/target movement for 100% fit certainty.Eliminate Guesswork: Achieve complete certainty in placement and scheduling, reducing risks and streamlining operations; superior ease, speed, and features compared to competitors.Real-Time Data: Scheduling, rental income, plane preferences, and more always synced with LeaseMAX for seamless integration; daily scheduling tools available to manage aircraft efficiently.Benefits: Improves profitability by optimizing space utilization; reduces operational risks; provides tech support (email/phone within 24 hours); offers printable layouts and video demos for visualization. Contact for pricing (monthly or annual options, with add-ons for extra features like builder modules).How It Works: Users can confirm aircraft fits instantly; custom FBO redraws ensure exact representations; integrates with LeaseMAX for unified leasing and planning.Attendees at NBAA-BACE are invited to visit AV8 Realty's booth 3559 for live demonstrations of FBO LeaseMAX and PlaneMAX, interactive sessions, and consultations on how these tools can revolutionize their operations. For more information, visit www.av8realty.com or contact Danielle Riddick at danielle@av8realty.com.About AV8 RealtyAV8 Realty is an innovation-driven technology company focused on aviation real estate. Starting as a specialized brokerage, it has grown into a leading AI-powered platform with global reach, serving pilots, FBOs, developers, owners, and investors. With thousands of monthly visitors, AV8 Realty emphasizes automation and growth to unlock new revenue opportunities in the aviation sector.

