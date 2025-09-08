Exquisite Airpark Estate at Pine Shadows Airpark Now Available for $2,988,888

Hangar Shot Primary Bathroom

Southwest Florida's Premier Airpark Community

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AV8 Realty is thrilled to announce the availability of an extraordinary luxury estate at 3561 Downwind Lane, located within the prestigious Pine Shadows Airpark (94FL) in North Fort Myers, Florida. Priced at $2,988,888, this meticulously maintained 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom airpark home combines upscale living with unparalleled aviation convenience, offering a unique opportunity for aviation enthusiasts, car collectors, and those seeking a resort-style lifestyle in Southwest Florida.A Premier Aviation LifestyleNestled just 5 miles north of downtown Fort Myers, this 5,027 sq ft estate is situated on 2.95 acres within the gated Pine Shadows Airpark, a private aviation community featuring a 3,195 ft paved runway with no weight limits or aircraft restrictions. The property includes a spacious 80x80 ft private hangar (6,400 sq ft) with a 76 ft wide by 18 ft high door, equipped with four 12x12 doors, a 50-amp RV hookup, water access, and a 400 sq ft updated office with a bathroom—perfect for aviation operations or a home office.Luxurious Features and Modern UpgradesThis exceptional residence boasts a new metal roof (2023), hurricane windows and shutters with smart modules, a whole-house reverse osmosis system (500 gallons), and a whole-house generator for ultimate comfort and security. The interior features plantation shutters, brand-new interior doors, a Roman soaking tub in the master bathroom, his-and-her walk-in closets with a stackable washer/dryer, and an upstairs entertainment area with a built-in bar and half bath.The resort-style outdoor living space is equally impressive, with a 3,300 sq ft screened-in pool area featuring a hot tub, fountains, an outdoor kitchen, and hurricane-rated remote-controlled screens. A remote-controlled irrigation system enhances the low-maintenance luxury of this outdoor oasis. Additionally, the property includes a four-car attached garage with a Sharkskin floor, closed storage, and an oversized safe, catering to car collectors or those needing extra secure storage.Unmatched Location and CommunityPine Shadows Airpark offers residents the perfect blend of serene aviation living and proximity to modern conveniences. Located a short drive from downtown Fort Myers’ vibrant shopping districts, dining options, Gulf Coast beaches, and recreational facilities, this gated community ensures a connected yet tranquil lifestyle. The airpark’s amenities include a 100LL fuel cue pod system, 60 ft clearance throughout, and low HOA fees, making it a haven for aviation enthusiasts.A Rare Opportunity“3561 Downwind Lane is more than a home—it’s a lifestyle,” said Melanie Riddick of AV8 Realty. “This property seamlessly blends luxury, functionality, and aviation convenience, making it an ideal choice for those who value exclusivity and modern comforts. Whether you’re an aviation enthusiast, a car collector, or simply seeking a high-end retreat, this estate offers an unmatched living experience.”Schedule a Showing TodayDon’t miss the chance to own this remarkable property in one of Southwest Florida’s most unique communities. For more information or to schedule a private tour, contact Melanie Riddick at AV8 Realty at (772)888-0747 or visit https://av8realty.com/property/luxury-living-at-pine-shadows-airpark-estate -94fl/.About AV8 RealtyAV8 Realty specializes in luxury airpark properties, connecting aviation enthusiasts with homes that cater to their unique lifestyle. With a focus on quality, exclusivity, and unparalleled service, AV8 Realty is dedicated to helping clients find their dream home in premier airpark communities.Media Contact: Melanie Riddick AV8 Realty Phone: (772) 888-0747 Email:melanie@av8realty.com Website: https://av8realty.com

Video Tour of Luxury Home at Pine Shadows Airpark

