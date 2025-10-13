Día de los Muertos in Downtown Denison — A Day of Color, Culture, and Community

Saturday, November 1, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM | Forest Park & Main Street, Denison, TX

It’s a time when we come together as a community to honor those we’ve lost through art, storytelling, and culture.” — Cindy Salem

DENISON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Denison Arts Council invites the community to gather for one of North Texas’s most colorful and meaningful cultural celebrations: the Denison Día de los Muertos Festival . This annual event brings together art, food, music, and remembrance in a joyful tribute to loved ones who have passed and the traditions that keep their memories alive.A Celebration of Life and HeritageFrom 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Forest Park and Main Street in historic downtown Denison will be transformed into a lively cultural hub. The festival offers a full day of activities and entertainment for all ages, including community altars (ofrendas), live performances, and an Art & Food Mercado featuring handcrafted goods, traditional foods, and local artists.Guests will also enjoy live chalk art at Burnett and Chestnut, the return of Quixotic Fibers’ “Bench Beasts” yarn-wrapped benches throughout downtown, and a Costume Contest for both people and pets.Main Street Parade Returns at 2 PMOne of the festival’s biggest highlights is the Downtown Parade, beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Main Street and Crawford, winding through Forest Park. The parade will feature Gabby’s Auto Show, Giant Puppets, and the DFW Caballo Bailadores Dancing Horses, bringing movement, music, and energy to the heart of Denison.Spectators can expect dazzling costumes, traditional art displays, and dance performances that make this parade a community favorite year after year.Live Music and Performances All DayThe Forest Park Main Stage will feature a dynamic lineup of live performers and dance troupes throughout the day:10:00 AM — Welcome10:30 AM — Little Goddess Tribe Belly Dancer11:00 AM — Danza Azteca Chichimeca Aztlan, De Anna, TX12:00 PM — Mi Mariachi Viva Mexico12:45 PM — Cinco de Mayo Folk Dancers1:00 PM — Costume Contest1:15 PM — Hyde Park Signers2:00 PM — Parade on Main Street & Crawford toward Forest Park, featuring DFW Caballo Bailadores, Giant Puppets, and Gabby’s Auto Show2:30 PM — Alicia Ramirez, Singer3:00 PM — Danza Azteca Chichimeca Aztlan, De Anna, TX3:30 PM — Cinco de Mayo Folk Dancers (Set 2)4:00 PM — Yuri Guzman ConcertHonoring Loved Ones Through Art and Community“Día de los Muertos is not a day of mourning — it’s a celebration of life,” said Cindy Salem, President of the Denison Arts Council. “It’s a time when we come together as a community to honor those we’ve lost through art, storytelling, and culture.”Last year’s festival drew hundreds of visitors to downtown Denison, reflecting a growing appreciation for the city’s cultural diversity and artistic spirit. This year’s event promises even more color, creativity, and connection.Plan Your VisitThe Día de los Muertos Festival is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring friends, family, and an appetite for great food, live music, and local art.If you’re traveling in for the festival, there are plenty of places to stay overnight so you can fully enjoy everything Denison has to offer — from local wineries and breweries to downtown shopping, dining, and entertainment. Explore lodging options and plan your stay at discoverdenison.com/where-to-stay For details, performer updates, or vendor information, visit denisonartscouncil.org or scan the QR code featured on event posters throughout downtown.About Denison Arts CouncilThe Denison Arts Council promotes and supports arts education, cultural engagement, and creative expression throughout Denison and the Texoma region. Through programs, events, and public art initiatives, the Council fosters a thriving artistic community where creativity connects people of all backgrounds.

