Ten Sherlock Holmes mysteries in a USD 0.99 e-book

Further Exploits of Sherlock Holmes Sparkling Books

Sparkling Books announce that Further Exploits of Sherlock Holmes by Matthew Booth and the late David Stuart Davies is now priced at USD 0.99 worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sparkling Books presents an exciting anthology of ten short stories brings together the work of two much admired Sherlock Holmes writers. In these stories Holmes and Watson are engaged in daring exploits applying their razor-sharp intelligence in new cases. The stories are:By Matthew Booth:The Dragon of Lea LaneThe Fairmont ConfessionThe Mornington ScreamThe Riddle of Satan's ToothThe Tragedy of Saxon's GateThe Verse of DeathBy the late David Stuart Davies:The Reichenbach SecretThe Adventure of the Brewer's SonThe Secret of the DeadMurder at Tragere HouseREVIEWS:"Captures the feel of the originals ... well-rounded tales" - Librarian, USA"Gripping stories which capture the essence and spirit ... satisfying complex mysteries" - UK reviewer"It is a testament to the writers ... that it is difficult to see where Doyle ends and the new authors begin ... A welcome addition to the legacy of Conan Doyle" - UK reviewer"These stories bring Holmes and Watson back to life in the true spirit of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle." - UK reviewerMore information about book gifts at sparklingbooks.come-ISBN: 9781907230615

