Ten Sherlock Holmes mysteries in a USD 0.99 e-book

Further Exploits of Sherlock Holmes, the great detective returns

Further Exploits of Sherlock Holmes

Sparkling Books announce that Further Exploits of Sherlock Holmes by Matthew Booth and the late David Stuart Davies is now priced at USD 0.99 worldwide

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkling Books presents an exciting anthology of ten short stories brings together the work of two much admired Sherlock Holmes writers. In these stories Holmes and Watson are engaged in daring exploits applying their razor-sharp intelligence in new cases. The stories are:

By Matthew Booth:
The Dragon of Lea Lane
The Fairmont Confession
The Mornington Scream
The Riddle of Satan's Tooth
The Tragedy of Saxon's Gate
The Verse of Death

By the late David Stuart Davies:
The Reichenbach Secret
The Adventure of the Brewer's Son
The Secret of the Dead
Murder at Tragere House

REVIEWS:
"Captures the feel of the originals ... well-rounded tales" - Librarian, USA

"Gripping stories which capture the essence and spirit ... satisfying complex mysteries" - UK reviewer

"It is a testament to the writers ... that it is difficult to see where Doyle ends and the new authors begin ... A welcome addition to the legacy of Conan Doyle" - UK reviewer

"These stories bring Holmes and Watson back to life in the true spirit of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle." - UK reviewer

sparklingbooks.com/further_exploits_of_sherlock_holmes.html

More information about book gifts at sparklingbooks.com

e-ISBN: 9781907230615

David Kauders
Sparkling Books Limited
