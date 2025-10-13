Vikar Technologies Earns Recognition from Datos Insights for their Unified Account Opening & Loan Origination Platform

Vikar earns industry recognition from Datos Insights for helping banks streamline onboarding and lending operations.

By consolidating account opening and loan origination into a unified platform, Vikar helps institutions accelerate digital transformation while preserving the flexibility of their existing workflows.” — Gilles Ubaghs, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vikar Technologies (“Vikar”), a leading provider of unified, straight-through digital experiences for the financial services industry, has been featured in the Datos Insights Commercial Banking & Payments Spotlight Report for Q4 2025. The recognition highlights Vikar’s innovative approach to unifying account opening and loan origination across all banking channels.The Datos Insights Spotlight Report identifies technology providers that help banks modernize core processes, enhance the customer experience, and accelerate digital transformation. Vikar was recognized for its ability to streamline complex commercial banking workflows through a configurable, modular platform that integrates directly with core systems, supporting retail, commercial, international, treasury, and wealth management lines of business.​​”Vikar is notable for its focus on bridging the gap between deposit and lending operations at a time when banks can no longer afford siloed processes,” said Gilles Ubaghs, Strategic Advisor at Datos Insights. “By consolidating account opening and loan origination into a unified platform, Vikar helps institutions accelerate digital transformation while preserving the flexibility of their existing workflows.”Vikar’s platform eliminates redundant data entry, reduces integration complexity, and delivers faster time-to-value, enabling implementations in months rather than years. The solution has demonstrated measurable efficiency gains for its clients, empowering banks and credit unions to onboard more customers, streamline lending operations, drive deposit growth, and deliver a consistent experience across all customer touchpoints.“Being recognized by Datos Insights validates our mission to simplify and modernize the account opening and loan lifecycle experience for financial institutions,” said Glenn Bolstad, CEO of Vikar. “Our goal has always been to give community banks and credit unions the tools to operate with digital-first efficiency without compromising the relationship-driven service that defines community banking and credit unions.”About Vikar TechnologiesVikar is revolutionizing how community banks and credit unions operate by delivering a unified platform that streamlines collaboration across all lines of business: loans, deposits, treasury, and wealth management. With Vikar, financial institutions gain a modern, fully integrated solution that enables customers, lenders, branch managers, underwriters, KYC teams, and operations to collaborate seamlessly from a single interface. Designed with built-in rules, automation, and a holistic view of the financial institution’s ecosystem, Vikar supports retail, commercial, international, treasury, and wealth management services in self-service, bank-directed, joint, or full-service models. Seamlessly integrated with core banking systems, Vikar empowers banks and credit unions to meet the evolving expectations of both customers and employees. Learn more at www.vikartech.com About Datos InsightsDatos Insights delivers data-driven research, advisory, and consulting services to financial institutions and technology providers across banking, payments, insurance, and wealth management. Datos Insights provides actionable intelligence and strategic guidance to help organizations drive innovation, navigate disruption, and compete effectively in a rapidly evolving marketplace.Learn more at www.datos-insights.com

