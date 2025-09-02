First Commerce Bank Partners with Vikar to Digitize their Account Opening Process and Streamline KYC

First Commerce Bank partners with Vikar to digitize account opening and streamline KYC.

OLD BRIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vikar Technologies (“Vikar”), a leading provider of unified, straight-through digital experiences for the financial services industry, is proud to announce a partnership with First Commerce Bank (“FCB”), aimed at digitizing and streamlining the bank’s account opening process.This strategic collaboration supports First Commerce Bank’s mission to foster lasting relationships by providing high-quality products, superior customer service, and secure, cutting-edge digital solutions. By digitizing its account opening process, the bank reinforces its commitment to meet evolving customer needs with responsive, user-friendly experiences—whether online or in-branch. Vikar’s technology complements FCB’s dedication to maintaining personal communication and delivering solutions that reflect professionalism, trust, and integrity.“Vikar provides exceptional support,” said Stephanie Ennett, VP of Digital Banking & Product Development. “Having the COO and CTO involved early on, clearly outlining the implementation process and what to expect post go-live, made a real difference. As a growing community bank without a large internal team to manage the solution, we needed a high level of hands-on support. That became especially clear after working with another fintech that didn’t offer the same level of partnership.” FCB’s COO, Greg Garcia, added: “I can’t just pick up the phone and talk to the CEO at other providers but with Vikar, I can call Glenn Bolstad, their CEO, directly. That kind of access and responsiveness truly sets them apart.”By adopting Vikar’s platform, First Commerce Bank will reduce dependency on paper forms, eliminate redundant data entry, streamline KYC, and enhance real-time collaboration across departments. These upgrades directly reflect the bank’s values: fostering loyalty through trusted relationships, staying accountable, responding promptly, thinking from the customer’s perspective, and continuously improving. FCB’s Board of Directors and team members remain united in their commitment to serve individuals, businesses, and communities with fairness, innovation, and personal attention.“We’re thrilled to support First Commerce Bank in this important step toward digital transformation,” said Glenn Bolstad, CEO at Vikar. “Their team recognizes that account opening is a defining moment in the customer journey, and we’re proud to deliver the tools that make it smarter, faster, and elevate the entire customer experience from the very start.”About VikarVikar is revolutionizing how community banks and credit unions operate by delivering a unified platform that streamlines collaboration across all lines of business: loans, deposits, treasury, and wealth management. With One Vikar, financial institutions gain a modern, fully integrated solution that enables customers, lenders, branch managers, underwriters, KYC teams, and operations to collaborate seamlessly from a single interface. Designed with built-in rules, automation, and a holistic view of the financial institution’s ecosystem, One Vikar supports retail, commercial, and wealth management services in self-service, bank-directed, joint, or full-service models. Seamlessly integrated with core banking systems, Vikar empowers banks to meet the evolving expectations of both customers and employees. Learn more at www.vikartech.com About First Commerce BankFirst Commerce Bank is a full-service community bank built on a foundation of relationship banking. The bank delivers high-quality financial products and personalized service to individuals, businesses, and communities across its markets. Guided by customer-first values and supported by secure, user-friendly technology, FCB meets the evolving needs of its clients with professionalism, trust, integrity, and a commitment to personal attention that begins with its Board of Directors and extends to every interaction. For more information, please visit https://www.firstcommercebk.com/

