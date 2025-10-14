UnityAI Partners with Peregrine Health to Power Virtual Patient Engagement for FQHC Behavioral Health Services

UnityAI

Exclusive partnership develops and deploys Emma, a behavioral health navigator that leverages AI to modernize and scale patient engagement

This is what UnityAI was built for: powering breakthrough solutions like Emma that solve complex operations problems in healthcare” — UnityAI CEO Dr. Edmund Jackson

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnityAI , a leading agentic AI company transforming patient engagement and provider operations, today announced an exclusive partnership with Peregrine Health , a tech-enabled behavioral health company serving underserved communities through Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs). The partnership has led to the successful development and deployment of Emma, a virtual care navigator created by Peregrine using UnityAI’s technology to modernize and scale patient engagement across behavioral health services.“This is what UnityAI was built for: powering breakthrough solutions like Emma that solve complex operations problems in healthcare,” said Dr. Edmund Jackson, CEO of UnityAI. “Peregrine Health has demonstrated how our AI technology can be used to drive measurable, compliant, and human-centered impact in one of the most complex care environments in the country. Their team brought deep expertise, a clear vision, and a relentless focus on access, and we’re proud to support them as they expand Emma across their network and continue to innovate in behavioral health.”Emma— short for Engagement, Messaging, Management, and Access — is a virtual patient engagement platform created by Peregrine Health to support its FQHC partners. Developed using UnityAI’s technology, Emma automates scheduling, referral management, follow-ups, and patient communication through secure, scalable AI workflows. The result is a more streamlined patient experience, reduced administrative burden, and stronger clinic performance.Peregrine is deploying Emma as part of its virtual behavioral health model, which pairs intelligent technology with a team of licensed providers working in partnership with FQHCs. By combining clinical capacity with automated patient engagement, this model helps clinics expand access and reduce administrative strain — and it’s already producing measurable results:Early Results:● 75% reduction in workforce requirements for scheduling and referrals● 15% reduction in patient no-show rates● Faster referral-to-appointment timelines, increasing access and revenue realization“At Peregrine, we bring together expert clinicians and innovative technology to help our partners operate more efficiently and serve more patients,” said April John, Chief Product Officer at Peregrine Health. “Emma was built to meet the moment — a moment where behavioral health needs are growing, administrative burdens are increasing, and patients need more streamlined ways to engage. Unity AI’s platform has enabled us to build a solution that’s already changing how our partners operate.”The launch of Emma strengthens Peregrine’s existing technology platform, which integrates with customer systems to expand access, streamline operations, and improve patient and provider experience. UnityAI will continue to support Peregrine Health exclusively in this space, working closely with their team to evolve the Emma platform based on real-time feedback and new use cases emerging from the field.About UnityAIFounded by senior leaders, engineers and data scientists with real-world experience optimizing workflows at HCA Healthcare, UnityAI creates AI agents built for healthcare operations. Its platform automates patient interactions – from scheduling to follow-up – with deep EMR integration, clinical context awareness, and real-time intelligence. Trusted by providers nationwide, UnityAI reduces no-shows by 16%, completes 90% of scheduling tasks autonomously and improves patient access and staff efficiency within weeks of deployment. The company is headquartered in Nashville and is backed by Whistler Capital Partners, Max Ventures, Nashville Capital Network and Company Ventures. Learn more at https://www.unityai.co/ About Peregrine HealthPeregrine Health is a behavioral health company that partners with Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) to deliver high-quality, tech-enabled behavioral health services to underserved communities. Operating across 17 states and more than 300 clinic locations, Peregrine equips its partners with licensed behavioral health providers and intelligent tools to improve access, reduce cost, and deliver better outcomes. Learn more at https://www.peregrinehealth.com/ ###

