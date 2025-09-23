UnityAI Unveils Agentic AI Suite to Revolutionize Patient Engagement and Provider Operations

UnityAI

UnityAI powers 200K+ patient interactions monthly with four AI agents streamlining scheduling, intake, reminders & follow-up for outpatient providers.

Healthcare needs AI agents that don’t just summarize and chat - but act!” — UnityAI CEO Edmund Jackson, Ph.D.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnityAI , a leading agentic AI company transforming patient engagement and provider operations, today launched its advanced agentic AI platform. Focused on ambulatory settings such as radiology, dental, physical therapy, behavioral health and other outpatient providers, the platform introduces four intelligent AI voice agents – Scheduling, Confirmation, Intake, and Follow-up – that operate across providers’ EMR systems to automate up to 90% of routine patient-scheduling tasks with precision and empathy. The platform is currently deployed in clinics nationwide and is supporting approximately 200,000 patient interactions each month. Up to 34% of scheduled appointments end in no-shows, and staff spend up to 70% of their time on administrative tasks like scheduling, reminders and paperwork. These inefficiencies cost providers billions in lost revenue and create friction across the patient journey.Built by engineer-scientists with deep healthcare experience from collective decades in healthcare operations, UnityAI addresses these challenges head on with AI that understands provider operations, bringing a radical departure from call centers, IVR systems or other AI chatbots. The platform also is highly configurable to the complex operational workflows and procedures at any given healthcare provider, ensuring that its agents fit into the provider’s existing reality and are maximally effective.“Healthcare needs AI agents that don’t just summarize and chat - but act!” said Dr Edmund Jackson, CEO of UnityAI. “Our agents are informed by the detailed, client-specific operational intelligence to perform the actions of scheduling and coordination. This allows us to deliver cost-effective and high-quality operations.”Each AI agent on the UnityAI platform is designed to automate and improve specific parts of the patient pathway, delivering measurable impact:-- Scheduling Agent is the smartest scheduler in healthcare. Integrated directly with the EMR, it schedules initial appointments and reschedules no-show and canceled appointments, optimizing them in real-time across multiple sites of care, providers and equipment. Providers using the Scheduling Agent report a 25% increase in referral scheduling and a 9% increase in completed appointments.-- Confirmation Agent turns reminders into revenue. It executes multi-touch, procedural reminders and confirmations with prep instructions, reducing no-shows by 16% via personalized prompts in the patient’s preferred language and modality.-- Intake Agent collects, verifies and populates patient information – all before the first hello. It gathers demographics, medical history and insurance details, while also checking and confirming a patient’s benefits, capturing everything in the EMR before arrival.-- Follow-up Agent delivers AI-powered follow-up that follows through. It supports post-visit outreach, collects feedback, ensures treatment plan adherence and schedules next appointments, seamlessly for every patient.UnityAI’s agentic AI platform is engineered for healthcare workflows and isn’t a one-size-fits-all platform. It’s built by healthcare-trained data scientists and engineers who understand clinical terminology, protocols and operational realities. The platform runs workflows in EHRs with real-time updates, live availability, and delivers omnichannel continuity, operating 24/7 across voice, SMS, email, and chat in 90+ languages with conversational memory. Each agent can be fully deployed in under 30 days with no new infrastructure, integrating directly into existing workflows and systems. Together, UnityAI’s agentic approach has been shown to generate 16% fewer no-shows, deliver millions in recovered revenue, and substantially reduce admin costs by up to 60% – all without disrupting care.The launch of this agentic AI suite marks the beginning of UnityAI’s next evolution, which will continue to introduce a wave of intelligent, operationally minded AI agents that transform fragmented patient access into seamless, secure and human-centered care.About UnityAIFounded by senior leaders, engineers and data scientists with real-world experience optimizing workflows at HCA Healthcare, UnityAI creates AI agents built for healthcare operations. Its platform automates patient interactions – from scheduling to follow-up – with deep EMR integration, clinical context awareness and real-time intelligence. Trusted by providers nationwide, UnityAI reduces no-shows by 16%, completes 90% of scheduling tasks autonomously and improves patient access and staff efficiency within weeks of deployment. The company is headquartered in Nashville and is backed by Whistler Capital Partners, Max Ventures, Nashville Capital Network and Company Ventures. Learn more at https://www.unityai.co/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.