Tajikistan marks International Day of the Girl Child, amplifying girls’ voices, action and leadership

A two-day high-level forum opened today in Dushanbe to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child. The event brought together young leaders, government officials, representatives of the United Nations, development partners, and civil society organisations from across Tajikistan to advance a shared vision for girls’ empowerment and leadership.

The International Day of the Girl Child, observed annually on 11 October since 2012, is a key global moment designed to amplify girls’ voices, actions, and leadership, highlighting the unique challenges they face worldwide. This year’s forum in Tajikistan is held under the theme “Girls Lead: Inspire, Innovate, Impact,” positioning girls as agents of change.

The forum was organised with the support and collaboration of the Government of Tajikistan, the UK Government, UNFPA, UNDP, UN Women, UNICEF, WFP, OSCE, Public Organisation “Gender and Development” and Bactria Cultural Centre.

The discussions at the event are structured around key life stages, including childhood, adolescence, and adulthood, and focus on the core pillars of reducing poverty, promoting gender equality in the digital sphere, ensuring freedom from violence, and advancing climate justice.

The first day is dedicated to evidence-based dialogue between all stakeholders, culminating in the formal adoption of an Action Plan, Resolution and Recommendations outlining inter-agency priorities for 2026. The second day will facilitate networking and skills building, featuring an exhibition and showcasing innovative projects from youth activists. The forum emphasises an interactive, digital-forward, and green approach.

The event marks 30 years since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most advanced global blueprint for promoting the rights of women and girls. The organisation of the forum demonstrates a sustained, multi-agency commitment to this agenda, with UNFPA chairing the event this year.