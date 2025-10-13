Strengthening Multi-Sectoral Responses to Domestic Violence in Municipalities of Eastern Republika Srpska

Foča, 13 October 2025 – Today in Foča, dedicated professionals from the police, judiciary, prosecution, and social welfare sectors, as well as psychologists and members of civil society from across eastern Republika Srpska (RS), joined the OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) to address the ongoing and urgent issue of domestic violence.

This workshop examined critical insights gathered through the Mission’s systematic monitoring of domestic violence cases in Foča and Višegrad, which identified significant gaps in victim protection, enforcement of protective measures, and investigative practices. These gaps are not just legal or procedural; they directly affect the safety, protection, and dignity of victims and their families.

Together, participants explored how to focus on victims’ needs and voices in legal processes, improve the enforcement of protective orders, and address challenges faced by investigators and prosecutors, especially in reducing reliance on victim testimony.

The Mission’s collaboration with the RS Judicial and Prosecutorial Training Center ensured that this workshop responded to identified needs in the RS. Today’s workshop is part of a wider Mission effort to support those on the frontlines in responding to domestic violence effectively and compassionately.

Strong, swift, and coordinated responses protect victims, promote justice, and contribute to healthier communities. This work should drive real change for those affected by domestic violence.

The Mission will continue to stand with victims, empowering institutions, and fostering co-operation that leads to lasting change across Bosnia and Herzegovina.