Roma and Sinti human rights in focus at Warsaw conference

Support for Roma and pro-Roma civil society organizations has shrunk dramatically in recent years, weakening their role in defending rights and holding institutions accountable, participants said at a side event of the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference organized by the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).

”Sustained funding for human rights monitoring, advocacy and litigation must be urgently restored, along with institutional funding allowing Roma human rights organizations to function and operate independently,” said - Ðorđe Jovanović, President of the European Roma Rights Centre. “Donors need to remove bureaucratic barriers and support civil society in protecting rights and holding institutions to account.”

Limited funding, bureaucratic hurdles and a lack of political support have forced many Roma and Sinti organisations to shift away from human rights monitoring or even to suspend their activities altogether. Democratic backsliding, persistent anti-Roma racism and the rise of populist narratives have further eroded protection, leaving communities — especially Roma and Sinti women and youth — increasingly vulnerable.

Participants discussed how to bring new energy into activism, support local initiatives, and ensure that Roma and Sinti voices continue to be heard.