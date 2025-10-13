Protecting human rights helps keep gender equality on track, experts say at the Warsaw conference

As setbacks to gender equality become more visible across the OSCE region, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) emphasized the crucial role of strong human rights systems in reversing this trend at a side event of the Warsaw Human Dimension Conference.

“Backsliding on gender equality is real, but so is our power to resist it. With our mandate, independence, and strong alliances, equality bodies and national human rights institutions can stand firm, push back against regress, and defend gender equality as a living cornerstone of every true democracy,” said Igor Jadrovski, a member and former president of North Macedonia’s Commission for Prevention and Protection against Discrimination.

The discussion explored how legal frameworks, institutions and networks that uphold human rights can be used to protect progress on gender equality. Human rights defenders, civil society organizations, national human rights institutions and international organizations shared experiences and examples of effective responses.

Participants were also invited to take part in a survey on practical ideas for collaboration, with results discussed during the event. The exchange underlined the value of cooperation and solidarity among institutions and activists in ensuring gender equality remains a core democratic principle across the region.