Realytics Closes $1M Strategic Round, Accelerating Global Expansion in Retail Analytics

B2B SaaS Platform Leverages Fintech Infrastructure to Secure Funding from Investors Including Former Skyeng Managing Partner, Bringing Total Funding to $3.5M.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Realytics, a B2B SaaS platform recognized by Forrester as a leader in retail analytics innovation, today announced it has secured $1 million in a strategic funding round. The round was led by a group of private investors, including Alexander Laryanovskiy, former Managing Partner at Skyeng, the leading EdTech company in the CIS region. The investment was executed and settled through the fintech platform 4dev.com , bringing Realytics's total funding to date to $3.5 million."The decision to invest in Realytics was driven by their defensible data moat and clear product-market fit in a high-growth sector," said Alexander Laryanovskiy. "Executing the deal through 4dev.com provided the legal and financial certainty essential for moving with speed and confidence. In venture, the efficiency of the transaction itself can be a strategic advantage."The new capital will be deployed to accelerate Realytics's global expansion and deepen its technological edge. Realytics operates in the rapidly expanding retail analytics and intelligence market. Its platform transforms unstructured global consumer data into actionable, granular metrics.This round highlights a growing trend of venture deals leveraging specialized fintech infrastructure to reduce administrative friction. The entire investment process — from legal documentation to financial settlement—was managed by 4dev.com's Funding Hub . This end-to-end approach compressed a typically months-long timeline into a matter of days, demonstrating a model for efficient capital formation.About RealyticsRealytics is a high-growth B2B SaaS company that provides instant, granular analytics on products, businesses, and industries. Cited by Forrester as a leading innovator, its platform helps global retailers, brands, and investors make data-driven decisions by scaling insights from a single location to the entire global market.About 4dev.com4dev.com is a fintech platform that powers the financial operations of global businesses. Its core services include global contractor payouts and venture capital transaction services. Through its Funding Hub, 4dev.com connects high-potential startups with accredited investors and venture capital, enabling them to close investment rounds swiftly and in full legal compliance across multiple jurisdictions.

