Ultimate Guitar Study: Playing Guitar Beats Social Media and Meditation for Stress Relief

85% of Ultimate Guitar users say playing guitar helps them de-stress—ranking it above social media, workouts, and even meditation, a new study finds.

For many, playing guitar is more than music—it’s a way to relax and reset. That’s why we surveyed UG users, and the results show it’s not just a hobby, but a powerful tool for well-being.” — Eugeny Naidenov, CEO & Founder, Muse Group

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s self-care era, people have many ways to unwind. Yet, despite the variety, many still turn to playing musical instruments. A new study by Ultimate Guitar , the world's most popular tab site and part of Muse Group , reveals that guitar playing is one of the most effective stress-relief methods, with 85.23% of users ranking it above social media, physical activities, socializing, and meditation.In a survey of 1,828 Ultimate Guitar users, 56.35% said they pick up the guitar to relax, process emotions, and relieve stress. On average, users spent $395 on guitar-related purchases in the past year.Survey SampleThe study surveyed 1,828 UG users with diverse skill levels and playing styles:- Hobbyist Players: casual players who strum for fun.- Performing Enthusiasts: players who perform covers and share performances online.- Creative Musicians: musicians who write, compose, and perform their own music.Most respondents were male (76.26%), 17.94% identified as female, and the rest as non-binary or preferred not to disclose. Age distribution was relatively even: 26.15% were 55+, 25% were aged 18–24, and 23.47% were 35–44.Playing Guitar as a Stress-Relief ActivityCreative Musicians had the highest engagement with stress-relief through music (90.13%), followed by Performing Enthusiasts (88.49%) and Hobbyist Players (83.31%). Listening to music came in second as a preferred relaxation method.The most common emotions reported after playing were:- Fulfillment (53.61%)- Calm or relaxation (40.81%)- Focused and accomplished (38.07%)- Energized (37.64%)- Inspired or creatively motivated (29.65%)These emotions were particularly common among Performing Enthusiasts and Creative Musicians, who often use guitar to express themselves artistically.Genres and Instruments for RelaxationMore than half of respondents (54.46%) prefer acoustic guitar, followed by electric guitar (35%). Bass (8.1%) and classical guitar (2.44%) were less common.Top music genres for stress relief:- Rock and subgenres: 29.09%- Folk/acoustic: 16.36%- Blues/jazz: 12.27%- Mood-based choice: 10.91%- Country/Americana: 10%- Christian/worship: 8.18%- Pop/mainstream: 7.73%- Instrumental/experimental: 5.45%Is It Worth the Cost?Last year, Hobbyist Players spent an average of $357. Performing Enthusiasts spent $485, and Creative Musicians $469.When asked if these purchases were worthwhile:- 51.09% said their spending brought joy or contributed to growth- 28.22% considered them functional- 17.37% had mixed experiences- 3.32% regretted their purchasesOn affordability:- 23.69% say it’s cheaper than other hobbies- 31.23% say it’s about the same- 25.15% say it’s expensive but worth it- 15.43% consider it slightly more affordable- 4.50% say it’s too expensivePlaying guitar is far from just a hobby. For many, it’s a tool for emotional well-being, with strong links to stress relief and personal growth. With 200 million annual visitors on Ultimate Guitar, it’s clear that music remains a powerful form of self-care.

