Parrish Law Firm Launches 2025 ‘500 Coat Drive’ to Support Virginia Families in Need

Annual community initiative encourages coat donations through October 31 deadline

Our goal with the 500 Coat Drive is to bring our community together in a practical way that helps families prepare for winter with dignity and comfort.” — Jim Parrish

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm has announced the return of its annual 500 Coat Drive, a community program aimed at providing warmth and support to families across Northern Virginia as colder weather approaches. The firm is encouraging residents to donate new or gently used coats at designated drop-off locations through October 31, 2025.The initiative, now in its fifth year, was launched to help address local needs during the winter season. Coats collected through the program will be distributed to regional shelters and community organizations serving children, adults, and seniors throughout Prince William, Fairfax , and Loudoun counties.“Each year, we see how a simple act like donating a warm coat can make a meaningful difference for someone in need,” said James R. Parrish, Esq. , founding attorney of The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm. “Our goal with the 500 Coat Drive is to bring our community together in a practical way that helps families prepare for winter with dignity and comfort.”According to Virginia’s Department of Social Services, more than 9% of households in the region face economic hardship that can make it difficult to afford basic cold-weather essentials. Programs like the 500 Coat Drive aim to reduce that gap through direct community engagement and resource-sharing partnerships.Residents can drop off coats at any of the firm’s Northern Virginia offices located in Manassas , Fairfax, and Leesburg during normal business hours. The firm also welcomes local businesses, schools, and civic groups to host collection bins or organize coat drives on behalf of their communities.“Our clients and neighbors have always been incredibly generous,” Parrish added. “When we started this program, we set a goal of 500 coats — and every year, the response has exceeded expectations. It’s a reminder that small actions collectively create a big impact.”The coat drive runs through Thursday, October 31, 2025, after which donations will be sorted and distributed to partner organizations before the onset of winter.For participation details, drop-off locations, or to learn how to host a collection site, visit the firm’s official community program page at www.theparrishlawfirm.com/about-us/community-programs/500-coat-drive/ About The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law FirmThe Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm serves clients throughout Northern Virginia, with offices in Manassas, Fairfax, and Leesburg. Founded by attorney James R. Parrish, a former insurance defense lawyer, the firm represents individuals injured in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, as well as victims of wrongful death and catastrophic injury. The firm is committed to community engagement through local safety, education, and charitable initiatives.

