Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm Expands with New Leesburg Office to Better Serve Virginia Injury Victims

Firm strengthens regional accessibility for Loudoun County residents seeking experienced personal injury representation.

Opening our Leesburg office is about making it easier for people to get the help they deserve after a serious accident." — Jim Parrish

LEESBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm, a Virginia-based personal injury firm, announced the opening of its new office in Leesburg, Virginia. The expansion broadens the firm’s ability to serve clients across Loudoun County and nearby communities who have been injured in car, truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents, as well as other serious injury cases.Founded by James R. “Jim” Parrish, Esq. , a former insurance defense attorney turned advocate for accident victims, the firm has recovered more than $60 million for Virginia injury victims and their families. The Leesburg office represents a strategic step in the firm’s continued growth and reinforces its commitment to providing accessible and informed legal representation throughout Northern Virginia.“Opening our Leesburg office is about making it easier for people to get the help they deserve after a serious accident,” said Jim Parrish, founding attorney of The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm. “Having worked inside the insurance industry, I know how these companies operate. Our mission is to level the playing field and ensure accident victims and their families have the support and advocacy they need to pursue fair compensation.”The new Leesburg office joins the firm’s established locations in Manassas and Fairfax , extending its reach across one of the fastest-growing regions in the Commonwealth. With Loudoun County experiencing a steady rise in vehicle collisions and population density, the firm’s expansion meets a growing need for localized legal resources and community access to personal injury counsel.“This expansion allows us to meet clients where they are — closer to their homes, hospitals, and families,” Parrish added. “When someone has been seriously injured, convenience and access matter. Our Leesburg office is another step toward ensuring Virginians can obtain experienced help when they need it most.”The Leesburg office, located at 5 Wirt St. SW, Suite 301, Leesburg, VA 20175, will operate by appointment only, offering in-person consultations and case evaluations. Clients will have full access to the firm’s legal and client services teams, including case management, insurance negotiations, and trial preparation support.For more information or to schedule a FREE Case review, visit https://www.theparrishlawfirm.com or call (571) 503-6065.About The Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law FirmThe Parrish Car Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm is a Virginia-based legal practice representing individuals and families in cases involving motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death, and serious injuries. Founded by former insurance defense attorney James R. Parrish, Esq., the firm leverages more than 20 years of experience to help clients navigate complex insurance systems and recover fair compensation under Virginia law. To date, the firm has secured over $60 million in settlements and verdicts for injury victims across the Commonwealth.

