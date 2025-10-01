Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,023 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,532 in the last 365 days.

Casamonte Becomes the Exclusive U.S. Distributor for LX Hausys BENIF Architectural Film

Casamonte x LX Hausys Signing Ceremony, Exclusive Distributor

Casamonte x LX Hausys Signing Ceremony, Exclusive Distributor

Casamonte is proud to announce an exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with LX Hausys for its BENIF Architectural Film collection.

We envision this product being used in residential and commercial projects, as it is a great solution to so many challenges in new construction and renovation projects across the country.”
— Julian Claramonte
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Casamonte is proud to announce an exclusive U.S. distribution partnership with LX Hausys for its BENIF Architectural Film collection—bringing over 500+ designs to architects, designers, and specifiers nationwide.

The Collection

From wood, stone, and metal to textile, leather, solid colors, and exclusive outdoor films, BENIF Architectural Films deliver hyper-realistic finishes with unmatched durability, flexibility, and design versatility.

Why BENIF × Casamonte?

• Fire-Rated & IMO Certified
• Engineered for durability, with tested tensile strength and excellent dimensional stability.
• Ease of installation for seamless, time-saving installs
• Curated design selection for luxury interiors and exteriors

Turn-Key Installation Nationwide

Through Casamonte’s network of certified installers, every project is delivered with precision—transforming spaces without demolition.

A New Standard in Surface Design

“We are honored and excited to become the exclusive distributor for LX Hausys BENIF in the United States. We envision this product being used in residential and commercial projects around the country as it is a great solution to so many challenges in new construction and renovation projects across the country.” says Julian Claramonte, CEO of Casamonte.

The LX Hausys BENIF × Casamonte collection is available now. Visit the new collection at casamonte.com to learn more.

Christian Claramonte
Casamonte
+1 954-400-7000
christian@casamonte.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

Casamonte - LX Signing Ceremony

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Casamonte Becomes the Exclusive U.S. Distributor for LX Hausys BENIF Architectural Film

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more