Phoenix Semiconductor Inks Distribution Partnership with Avnet

Phoenix delivers trusted, domestically produced legacy chips to government and commercial partners. Phoenix Semiconductor has recreated legacy chips at scale, on demand

As an Avnet supplier, Phoenix will give customers a dependable new source for legacy chips, addressing the growing challenges posed by component obsolescence.

End-of-Life (EOL) challenges are a significant issue for many of our customers—which is why partnering with the foremost provider of legacy chips is a win-win for Avnet and our customers.” — Carolyn O’Connor, Director, Defense and Aerospace at Avnet.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Semiconductor and Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT), a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider have signed a master distribution agreement. As an Avnet supplier, Phoenix Semiconductor will give customers a dependable new source for legacy chips, addressing the growing challenges posed by component obsolescence.Initially focused on a select number of high-demand, discontinued semiconductors, the partnership will expand over the coming months to provide Avnet’s customer base with solutions that help avoid costly redesigns and production delays caused by chip discontinuation.“End-of-Life (EOL) challenges are a significant issue for many of our customers, and we are constantly searching for ways to mitigate supply chain risk—which is why partnering with the foremost provider of legacy chips is a win-win for Avnet and our customers,” said Carolyn O’Connor, Director, Defense and Aerospace at Avnet. “Avnet customers will be the first in the market to take advantage of Phoenix’s breakthrough approach to legacy chips.”Key benefits for Avnet customers include:*Form, fit, and function drop-in replacement – Phoenix chips replicate the size, packaging and functionality of original components.*Significant time & cost savings – Avoid costly board redesigns and uncertainty associated with last-time-buys.*Reduced supply chain risk – Reliable, perpetual access to legacy chips.*Greater program control – Engineering teams can manage technology refresh cycles on their own timelines, with replacement chips available in months, not years.Industry analysts estimate that nearly 500,000 EOL notices for electronic components were issued in 2024 alone—a sharp increase that has created significant challenges for OEMs, particularly those producing platforms designed to operate for more than a decade.“Component obsolescence has plagued OEMs for decades, and the problem is only accelerating, and until now, there hasn’t been a viable solution,” said Brian Hoerl, Chief Growth Officer, Phoenix Semiconductor. “Phoenix is unlocking an entirely new option that doesn’t require a fab, tape out or new silicon. By partnering with Avnet we’re bringing innovative solutions to the customers who need them most.”Phoenix has developed a proprietary process for recreating discontinued chips without requiring new silicon, a fabrication facility, or original wafers. This innovation enables Phoenix to produce drop-in replacements that are seamless, fast to market, and ideally suited for long-life programs requiring a high mix of parts at lower volumes.Already, Phoenix is producing replacement chips for prime defense contractors, supporting programs critical to national security and military readiness.###About Phoenix SemiconductorPhoenix is tackling one of the most entrenched and urgent challenges in the microelectronics sector — the shortage of domestically manufactured legacy chips critical to our national security and industrial base. By pioneering a new approach to recreating late-gen, legacy, and mature microelectronic components, Phoenix aims to deliver trusted, domestically produced components to government and commercial partners who rely on these technologies for sustained and secure operations. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, our innovative process is disrupting how companies solve obsolescence challenges.Legacy chips at scale, on demand and in perpetuity.Rethink what’s possible. Visit www.phoenixsemicorp.com to learn more.About AvnetAs a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers’ evolving needs for more than a century. Through regional and specialized businesses around the world, we support customers and suppliers at every stage of the product lifecycle. We help companies adapt to change and accelerate design and supply stages of product development. With a unique viewpoint from the center of the technology value chain, Avnet is a trusted partner that solves complex design and supply chain issues so customers can realize revenue faster. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.