IronGate Capital Advisors Make Strategic Investment to Harden Nation’s Semiconductor Supply Chain

Defense contractors, OEMs and many other industries have been held hostage by the lack of a secure source of legacy semiconductors for years. This is a problem waiting for a solution.” — Ryan Hatcher, founder and chief executive officer, Phoenix Semiconductor

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Semiconductor, dedicated to providing legacy semiconductors at scale , is pleased to announce that it has received a strategic investment from IronGate Capital Advisors, a venture capital investment firm focused on dual-use national security technologies.Phoenix recreates legacy chips on demand and at scale, solving challenges arising from microelectronics obsolescence and supply chain vulnerabilities.Legacy semiconductors are central to the production of most automobiles, aircraft, factory automation systems, heavy industrial systems, medical technology and military systems; making Phoenix an important part of America’s supply chain that serves both the Department of Defense as well as commercial manufacturers.“Phoenix Semiconductor is working on a critical piece of the supply chain, that until now, has remained unresolved. The DoD alone, spends over $2B annually to address chip obsolescence, which is why we are committed to partnering with Phoenix to fund a solution at scale,” said Andrew Magliochetti, managing partner, IronGate Capital Advisors. “Phoenix’s work is in line with our mission to invest in technologies that strengthen the national security of the U.S. and our allies, while creating commercially viable companies.”Because legacy semiconductors are integrated into many of our nation’s most critical systems, disruptions in the supply of these chips have negative consequences throughout the economy. Access to a secure and perpetual source of legacy semiconductor components hardens our nation’s military readiness and allows Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and commercial manufacturers to better control their products and processes.“Defense contractors, OEMs and many other industries have been held hostage by the lack of a secure source of legacy semiconductors for years. This is a problem waiting for a solution,” said Ryan Hatcher, founder and chief executive officer, Phoenix Semiconductor. “Phoenix is uniquely solving this challenge and we are grateful for the investment from IronGate and their partnership.”Phoenix is pioneering a new process for recreating legacy chips that are no longer in production, but are still critical for keeping large capital investments running. Until now, all options to source replacement chips have fallen short. Phoenix’s process does not require new silicon, a fab or even original wafers. This patent-pending process allows Phoenix to create drop-in replacement chips that are seamless, innovative, fast, and tailored for the long-cycle market that demands a high mix of parts at lower volumes.To find out if Phoenix can help your organization, contact us through our website www.phoenixsemicorp.com ###About Phoenix SemiconductorPhoenix Semiconductor is pioneering a new approach to solving supply chain disruption due to late-gen, legacy, and mature microelectronic components. Our team is working to produce a catalog of chips for the Department of Defense, automotive, medical, manufacturing, oil & gas, and OEM verticals. Headquartered in Austin, Texas our innovative process is challenging how companies solve obsolescence challenges.Legacy chips at scale, on demand and in perpetuity.Rethink what’s possible.Visit www.phoenixsemicorp.com to learn more.

