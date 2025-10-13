Enkrypt AI Recognized as a Gartner® Cool Vendor in AI Security 2025

Enkrypt AI announced that it has been recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in the September 24, 2025, report, "Cool Vendors in AI Security."

Customers come to us to adopt agentic and voice AI without slowing down —or breaking trust. That’s the promise.” — Sahil Agarwal, CEO & Co-Founder, Enkrypt AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to be recognized in Gartner’s *Cool Vendors in AI Security 2025*. We believe this recognition highlights Enkrypt AI’s leadership as one of the first providers to support voice modality in offensive security testing and runtime control products. Our realtime voice guardrail serves as a critical pillar of our AI security platform, enabling enterprises to adopt voice-based AI agents safely and securely.

We also see this recognition as validation of our unique ability to help organizations operationalize compliance. Our guardrails can ingest policy or regulation artifacts, whether common regulations or industry-specific frameworks, and evaluate GenAI inputs and outputs across text, audio, and images to identify and block content that may conflict with those standards.

This recognition highlights the growing importance of AI and agent security and reinforces Enkrypt AI’s role as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating the risks of generative AI adoption.

**Access to the Report:**

The full report, *Cool Vendors in AI Security, 2025,* is available to Gartner clients on www.gartner.com

### About Enkrypt AI

Enkrypt AI is a purpose-built AI security and compliance platform that helps enterprises safely deploy agents by detecting, removing, and monitoring risks such as data leakage, jailbreaks, hallucinations, and compliance gaps. Its unified platform combines red teaming, guardrails, and compliance automation to deliver end-to-end protection across the AI lifecycle. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance, Enkrypt AI was founded in 2022 by Yale PhD experts and is backed by Boldcap, Berkeley SkyDeck, ARKA, and Kubera.

