Enkrypt AI Cited in Independent Research: Use AI Red Teaming To Evaluate The Security Posture Of AI-Enabled Applications

Enkrypt AI is included in Forrester’s research on AI red teaming as enterprises work to address emerging risks introduced by generative and agentic AI systems.

We believe Forrester’s report shows that with agentic and multimodal systems, safety failures become operational risks. Our red teaming gives enterprises the assurance needed before deployment.” — Prashanth Harshangi, CTO of Enkrypt AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enkrypt AI is proud to announce its inclusion in Forrester Research’s report, *“Use AI Red Teaming To Evaluate The Security Posture Of AI-Enabled Applications,”* authored by **Jeff Pollard with Joseph Blankenship, Liam Holloway, and Michael Belden**.

As organizations adopt generative AI and intelligent agents at scale, new challenges arise around data exposure, compliance, and model manipulation. Enkrypt AI’s platform addresses these challenges by providing continuous AI red teaming, automated risk detection, and end-to-end governance designed for enterprise AI in production.

Through continuous simulation of real-world adversarial scenarios, Enkrypt AI empowers organizations to identify vulnerabilities early, safeguard sensitive data, and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks.

Enkrypt AI believes this inclusion from Forrester underscores Enkrypt AI’s leadership in advancing the field of AI security and its ongoing commitment to helping organizations deploy AI safely and responsibly.

To learn more about the report, please visit: https://www.forrester.com/report/use-ai-red-teaming-to-evaluate-the-security-posture-of-ai-enabled-applications/RES187029

# About Enkrypt AI

Enkrypt AI is a purpose-built AI security and compliance platform that helps enterprises safely deploy agents by detecting, removing, and monitoring risks such as data leakage, jailbreaks, hallucinations, and compliance gaps. Its unified platform combines red teaming, guardrails, and compliance automation to deliver end-to-end protection across the AI lifecycle. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance, Enkrypt AI was founded in 2022 by Yale PhD experts and is backed by Bol dcap, Berkeley SkyDeck, ARKA, and Kubera.

