Aker QRILL Company to launch floating drone platform and warehouse
The strategic acquisition secures continued supplies of sustainable feed and raw materials from Antarctic krill, recognized as the world's largest biomass.
The vessel, previously named Kallio and acquired from the Finnish shipping company ESL Shipping, represents a significant investment in operational infrastructure that will enhance the efficiency of Aker QRILL Company's harvesting operations.
𝗕𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺
The Antarctic Enabler will serve as a dedicated support vessel for the company's expanding fleet of krill harvesters, providing critical logistical capabilities in the Antarctic fishing grounds.
Through rebuilding and installations, the vessel will be transformed into a modern floating warehouse, equipped with technology capabilities that enable it to serve as a platform for advanced operational technologies, including unmanned reconnaissance drones that will assist in mapping krill concentrations and optimizing harvesting efficiency.
"The acquisition of Antarctic Enabler represents our commitment to building the infrastructure necessary to support our growing operations," says Webjørn Barstad, CEO of Aker QRILL Company. "This vessel will allow our harvesting fleet to maintain continuous operations in the Antarctic fishing grounds while ensuring we can meet the increasing global demand for sustainable marine ingredients with the highest operational efficiency."
The 159-meter ice-classed vessel offers cargo capacity for nearly 10,000 tons of krill meal and substantial bunker capacity to refuel harvesting vessels during operations, eliminating operational downtime and maximizing efficiency. Fully rebuilt and operational as a combined floating warehouse and drone platform, total investments will reach approx. 26,5 million USD. This acquisition follows the company's recent announcement of a fourth harvesting vessel in partnership with Tersan Shipyard.
𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝘼𝙠𝙚𝙧 𝙌𝙍𝙄𝙇𝙇 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙮
Aker QRILL Company is the world's leading krill company, delivering premium ingredients for aquaculture and animal nutrition, and raw materials for human health applications. Our operations and development are backed by rigorous science and research into the benefits of krill. Sustainability is at the core of our operations, rooted in world-class standards.
