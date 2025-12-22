Aker QRILL Company wins prestigious Gartner Innovation Award

Gartner award 1 USV Drone Gartner diploma

The Norwegian industry-leading krill harvester recognized for groundbreaking technology and AI models in the operations, ahead of multinational corporations

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aker QRILL Company has won the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for Advanced Manufacturing in the EMEA region for its revolutionary Krillviz technology platform, emerging victorious from a field of over 200 global entries.The Norwegian company competed against 86 finalists from leading manufacturing organizations worldwide, ultimately winning ahead of major multinational corporations including Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Saipem, and BSH Home Appliances.The Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards recognize manufacturing companies for their innovative use of technology to drive best-in-class initiatives. This year's winners were selected by a panel of non-Gartner judges composed of senior manufacturing executives from leading international companies, including Coca-Cola, KONE, and SERES Group.𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗸𝗿𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Krillviz is a proprietary system that integrates drone technology, artificial intelligence, and real-time data analytics to revolutionize sustainable krill harvesting in Antarctic waters. The technology addresses a critical challenge: how to locate and harvest krill efficiently in one of the world's most remote and challenging operating environments."𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘸𝘢𝘳𝘥 𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘺 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘴𝘱𝘪𝘳𝘪𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘳𝘶𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘺. 𝘞𝘦'𝘳𝘦 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘳𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘬𝘳𝘪𝘭𝘭 – 𝘸𝘦'𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘯𝘦𝘸 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘳𝘥𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘦 𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴. 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘨𝘯𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘎𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘷𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘢𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘸𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘯𝘬 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘰𝘭𝘷𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴.", states Webjørn Barstad, CEO of Aker QRILL Company.About the competitionThe 2025 Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards for Advanced Manufacturing received 86 submissions from advanced manufacturing organizations globally. Submissions were assessed by Gartner, with finalists selected by a team of Gartner industry experts. Regional winners across Americas, APAC, and EMEA were chosen by the panel of senior manufacturing executives from world-leading companies.Companies do not need to be Gartner members to participate.- See the case study for KrillViz: https://play.vidyard.com/iNRvQpyonVUepaiYyprqXs?disable_popouts=1&preload=none&pomo=1&v=4.3.19&type=inline - Read about Gartner Innovation Awards: https://www.gartner.com/en/about/awards/eye-on-innovation/advanced-manufacturing For more information:Tormod SandstøCommunications Directore: Tormod.sandsto@qrill.comAbout Aker QRILL CompanyAker QRILL Company is the world's leading krill company, delivering premium ingredients for aquaculture and animal nutrition, and raw materials for human health applications. Our operations and development are backed by rigorous science and research into the benefits of krill. Sustainability is at the core of our operations, rooted in world-class standards.

