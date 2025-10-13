Racklify Surpasses 10,000 Warehouses and 2 Billion Square Feet, Redefining 3PL Discovery

Racklify Celebrates 10K Warehouses

Racklify hits 10,000+ warehouses and 2B sq ft, becoming one of the world’s fastest-growing marketplaces for 3PL and warehousing solutions.

NARBERTH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racklify has reached a major milestone: more than 10,000 warehouses are now listed on the platform, representing over 2 billion square feet of logistics space across 50+ countries. In just over a year since its launch, Racklify has become one of the largest and fastest-growing marketplaces for warehousing and 3PL solutions.“Surpassing 10,000 warehouses and 2 billion square feet is a signal that the industry is demanding something new,” said Bill Carlin, Co-Founder & CMO of Racklify. “Racklify is built to give brands and 3PLs a free, transparent way to connect—removing the barriers that have slowed down supply chains for years.”Global GrowthRacklify’s network now spans every major logistics hub in North America, Europe, and Asia, creating a platform that serves both emerging e-commerce sellers and enterprise shippers. By offering free and open access to providers worldwide, Racklify is leveling the playing field in an industry where visibility and access have long been gated.More Than a MarketplaceRacklify has quickly become a hub for the logistics community. Through recognition programs like Warehouse of the Week , ongoing industry coverage with Racklify News , and collaborations with technology and service providers, Racklify is building a platform that goes beyond search—helping warehouses and 3PLs grow, adapt, and stand out in a competitive market.Driving Industry Change“This milestone shows just how quickly the industry has rallied behind Racklify’s model,” said Brian Antar, Co-Founder & CEO of Racklify. “We’re creating a marketplace that works for everyone—transparent, scalable, and built to meet the challenges of modern logistics. The growth we’ve seen is only the beginning.”As supply chains grow more complex, Racklify is positioning itself as a disruptive alternative to directories and lead-sellers, offering a transparent model designed to democratize access for both merchants and 3PL providers.With its milestone of 10,000 warehouses and 2 billion square feet, Racklify is not just growing—it is reshaping how logistics partners connect worldwide.About RacklifyRacklify is the world’s fastest-growing 3PL and warehouse marketplace, connecting merchants and logistics providers with unmatched transparency. Launched in 2024, Racklify has scaled to over 10,000 warehouses and more than 2 billion square feet of logistics space across 50+ countries. The platform is free to use for merchants and providers, supported by Racklify’s recognition programs and industry insights through Racklify News.For more information, visit Racklify.com.

