A First for Logistics: Racklify’s Ad Engine Gives 3PLs Targeted Buyer Visibility

NARBERTH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Racklify , Inc., the world’s largest online marketplace for third-party logistics (3PL) providers, has launched a powerful new advertising engine designed to help warehouses and logistics companies get discovered by the right buyers — without the high costs and wasted spend common in traditional marketing channels.In an industry where traditional PPC advertising can feel too broad, trade shows are expensive, and publications offer only short bursts of exposure, many 3PLs struggle to stand out. Racklify’s new platform solves that problem by placing advertisers directly in front of targeted buyers who are already actively searching for services like theirs.“3PLs tell us the same thing over and over — they want to be seen, but marketing is expensive, crowded, and often ineffective,” said Bill Carlin, CMO & Co-Founder of Racklify. “Our advertising engine cuts through the noise, putting them in the top four search results exactly when serious buyers are looking for their capabilities.”A Marketplace Built for IntentRacklify attracts tens of thousands of visitors per month, with over 10,000 warehouses listed and over 1,000 verified warehouses. Unlike generic ad platforms, Racklify’s targeting works as a double filter — first, users must be in a warehouse marketplace, and second, they must apply a filter or keyword that matches the advertiser’s campaign. This ensures each impression is tied to clear buyer intent.3PLs can run broad campaigns based on geography or highly targeted ones focused on niche capabilities like FBA Prep, Bonded facilities, Cold Storage, or more. Ads are sold on an impression basis — typically cheaper and more predictable than pay-per-click — with full campaign control to pause, adjust, and optimize at any time.For example, a cold storage warehouse in Texas can ensure they appear in the top of search results any time a brand searches for cold storage capabilities in the Southwest — bypassing dozens of competing listings and connecting instantly with the right decision-makers.Analytics Built for LogisticsRacklify’s new dashboard offers impressions, clicks, cost data, traffic charts, and other performance metrics, giving advertisers full visibility into how their campaigns are performing.“This isn’t a generic ad tool retrofitted for logistics — it’s a platform built from the ground up for our industry,” said Brian Antar, CEO & Co-Founder of Racklify. “We’ve combined marketplace search behavior, niche targeting, and transparent analytics to give 3PLs and warehouse providers a way to be seen by the buyers who matter most, right when they’re making purchasing decisions.”The ad engine is live now, with a new promotion offering up to $2,000 in matching ad credits for new advertisers.For more information or to launch your first campaign, visit Racklify Ad Engine

