RE: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail
***UPDATE***
The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as David St. Cyr (52) of Enosburg, VT.
From: Bellinghiri, Cody
Sent: Tuesday, October 7, 2025 3:45 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2007449
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0732 hours
STREET: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail
TOWN: Enosburg
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Under investigation
AGE:
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown
VEHICLE MAKE: Cleytro Eclectic Scooter
VEHICLE MODEL: N/A
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a deceased man on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail near the intersection of White Road in the town of Enosburg. Troopers responded to the scene and located the deceased man along with an electric scooter down an embankment off the north side of the trail. The identity of the man is unknown at this time. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death and help identify the victim. Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident and is not deemed suspicious. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Sheldon Fire Department and Enosburg Ambulance Service. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
