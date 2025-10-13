RE: St. Albans Barracks / Fatal Crash on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail

***UPDATE***

The operator of Vehicle 1 was identified as David St. Cyr (52) of Enosburg, VT.

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2007449

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0732 hours

STREET: Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail

TOWN: Enosburg

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: White Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Under investigation

AGE:

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VEHICLE YEAR: Unknown

VEHICLE MAKE: Cleytro Eclectic Scooter

VEHICLE MODEL: N/A

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police were notified of a deceased man on the Missisquoi Valley Rail Trail near the intersection of White Road in the town of Enosburg. Troopers responded to the scene and located the deceased man along with an electric scooter down an embankment off the north side of the trail. The identity of the man is unknown at this time. An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death and help identify the victim. Initial investigation indicates this was an isolated incident and is not deemed suspicious. The Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by the Sheldon Fire Department and Enosburg Ambulance Service. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.

