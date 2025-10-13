Téo Calvet crowned champion for the fourth time, José Sousa third

The Buggyra Academy France celebrated a major success at the French Truck Racing Championship finale in Albi over the weekend.

MONACO, FRANCE, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Téo Calvet confirmed his role as the favorite and became national champion for the fourth time in his career — the third in a row. In addition, José Sousa secured his overall third place, while his son Raphaël finished sixth in the championship standings.Téo sealed his crown and title defense this weekend with one victory and one second-place finish. The father-and-son duo of the Sousas also brought joy to the Buggyra Academy France pits, dominating the very last race of the season — Raphaël took the win and José finished second.“The job is done. Another title for Téo has become a reality. There was a lot of hard work behind it this year. I would like to thank the whole team because they did an amazing job. It’s not easy on every race day, but we never give up and always give our best. That’s the power of Buggyra — that’s what matters most,” said a satisfied head of Buggyra Academy France, Fabien Calvet.The reigning champion sealed this year’s title in the first Sunday race, which he won. “I’m the French champion for 2025 and I’m super happy. I also won that race, so it was just amazing. I tasted some champagne because the team and I had a celebration. Thanks to the team, my sponsors, everyone around me, and my family. It’s been a great season,” said really delighted Téo Calvet.On Saturday, he took a more cautious approach, aiming to collect the crucial points he needed. Even so, he finished second in the opening, higher-scoring race. “The first race of the weekend was very tough. There were a lot of red flags, so we had to stop many times. Then I was fighting with Lionel Montagne for first place, but second place is also very good,” Téo said on Saturday.Téo Calvet started from pole position for the decisive race of the season — the first Sunday race — and by holding off his challenger Thomas Robineau all the way to the finish, he secured the title.A fitting end to a strong season came in the final points-scoring race, which was dominated by the Sousa family duo. The elder of the two, José, also secured third place in the overall standings with his victory. “Buggyra Academy France is in first and third place, so I’m really proud of us. Raphaël had a tough season because he had a big crash at Le Mans, but he never gave up. He kept fighting and won the last race, so congratulations to him,” added Téo Calvet.

