Téo Calvet closing in on another French title with historic hat-trick win in Le Mans

Téo Calvet is on the verge of claiming another French championship title after delivering a historic hat-trick at Le Mans.

MONACO, FRANCE, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over the weekend, the Buggyra Academy France drivers showcased their talents in front of more than 80,000 spectators and it was clear who the star of the French Truck Racing Championship really is. Calvet stood on the podium in all four races, taking the top step once and securing overall victory in the Grand Prix. José Sousa also impressed, winning Saturday’s second race.In the overall standings, Téo Calvet is firmly on track for another title. Ahead of the last round in Albi, he holds a comfortable 61-point lead over his closest rival, Thomas Robineau, with a total of 514 points. José Sousa currently sits third, and his son Raphaël Sousa holds fifth place in the standings.“Téo made history with this hat-trick. Before him, only two legendary drivers — Steve Parrish and Noël Crozier — had ever won the 24 Heures Camions overall at Le Mans. Téo is only 24 years old and is already among the greats. This weekend was nearly perfect,” said an enthusiastic Fabien Calvet, head of Buggyra Academy France.In Saturday’s main race, Téo started from second on the grid and held his position to the finish. “It was a smooth race. Overtaking at the start wasn’t possible, but second place is a great result for the championship,” the young French driver commented.The second race, with a reversed grid at the front, also belonged to Buggyra Academy France. The experienced José Sousa claimed victory, while Téo Calvet crossed the finish line in third place, just 1.4 seconds behind the winner. “It was a beautiful night race. A bit of a shame we started behind the safety car, but I managed to get the job done later on. There were some great battles, and I grabbed third place in the final lap,” said a satisfied Téo.On Sunday, Calvet secured pole position and went on to win the race from the front. “We had three starts in total, but in the end, the race got underway behind the safety car. It was just an awesome run. I had mega pace, so I won with a solid lead,” he declared.Téo also enjoyed a podium finish in the final race of the weekend, this time finishing third. “That was my fourth podium of the weekend, and I also won the overall Grand Prix classification. That was a big goal for us — to win it three years in a row,” said Téo Calvet, who is already looking forward to the season finale in Albi.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.