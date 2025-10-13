ATV Crash with Injury on the Turbine Trail in Jericho State Park

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan G. Superchi

603-788-4850

October 13, 2025

Berlin, NH – On Saturday, October 11, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash with injury on the Turbine Trail and Brook Road Junction in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin. Along with a Conservation Officer, the Berlin Police Department, and Berlin Fire and EMS responded to the scene.

The victim of the crash, identified as Nicole Avila, 44, of West Wareham, MA, was riding behind her husband when the crash occurred. According to witness statements, Avila’s husband was ahead of her driving down a slight decline on Turbine Trail. As he approached the junction with Brook Road he slowed down. Avila failed to brake and ended up crashing into her husband’s machine. She was ejected in the process and sustained injuries. A call for help was made and emergency personnel responded.

Avila was transported from the scene by a Berlin Fire and Rescue UTV and then transferred into an awaiting ambulance. She was then transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation of the accident is still ongoing.

NH Fish and Game would like to remind all riders to always abide by posted speed limits, wear the appropriate safety gear, and always leave enough space between you and other operators to avoid collisions.