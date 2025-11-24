Lost Hikers on Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

CONTACT:

Lt. William Boudreau

603-352-9669

November 24, 2025

Jaffrey, NH – On Sunday, November 23, 2025, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Conservation Officers received a call from NH State Police Dispatch about a pair of hikers who were lost in Monadnock State Park. The hikers had made a cell phone call to 911 requesting assistance and that call provided GPS coordinates for their location. They were located off trail south of the Red Spot Trail, approximately 1,000 feet below the summit.

A Conservation Officer was able to send them a link to mapping software that allowed him to guide the hikers back to the trail. However, the hikers only had lights from their cell phones and were not properly dressed for the snow-covered trails and freezing temperature. They had lost the trail due to the recent snowfall and were expecting to be off the mountain before dark. Due to the amount of time it was taking them to get down the mountain and the fact that their cell phones were dying, a response was initiated by Conservation Officers.

Two officers located the pair at 6:40 p.m. and provided them with headlamps, hand warmers, mittens, micro-spikes, and fluids. The hikers were identified as Devin Machado, 23, and Alexandra Castro, 21, both of Somerset, MA. The hikers were guided back to the Park Headquarters on Poole Road in Jaffrey at 7: 25p.m.

