Hiker Injured on Mt. Monadnock in Jaffrey

November 24, 2025

Jaffrey, NH – On Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 3:16 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an injured hiker at Monadnock State Park’s White Cross Trail approximately 1 mile from the trailhead. The hiker, identified as Ericka Breedon, 41, of North Kingstown, Rhode Island, had suffered a lower-leg injury while descending the White Cross Trail from the summit. Breedon was hiking with her boyfriend, Jaymes Smith, who called 911. A Monadnock State Park Mountain Patrol Ranger responded with medical equipment and splinted the injured ankle. Due to the fact that Breedon could not bear any weight on the injured leg, it was determined she would need to be carried to the trailhead in a litter.

Rescue crews comprised of New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers, volunteers from the Upper Valley Wilderness Response Team (UVWRT), Department of Natural and Cultural Resources State Park employees, and other good Samaritans who were hiking in the area at the time of the incident started up the White Cross Trail at approximately 4:15 p.m. Upon arrival at Breedon’s location, rescue crews secured her in a litter and carried her back to the trailhead, arriving at approximately 6:30 p.m. Breedon declined ambulance transport and decided that Smith would drive her to a medical facility of her choosing in their personal vehicle. Breedon and Smith were experienced hikers and appeared to be well prepared for a day’s hike to the summit of Mt. Monadnock.

New Hampshire Fish and Game is a self-funded agency that relies heavily upon volunteer rescue groups to complete the mission of search and rescue in the woodlands of the state. The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.