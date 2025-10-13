Missing Two-Year-Old in Dorchester

CONTACT:

October 13, 2025

Dorchester, NH – At approximately 4:07p.m. on Friday, October 10, 2025, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and New Hampshire State Police received a report of a missing two-year-old child in Dorchester. At the time of the call, the child had been missing for over 45 minutes. A large emergency response was dispatched to the area where the child went missing due to the child’s age and the dropping temperatures.

Conservation Officer’s, State Troopers, New England K9, Upper Valley Search and Rescue Team, PEMI Valley Search and Rescue Team, Canaan Fire Department, Rumney Fire Department, and Grafton Fire Departments responded to the area. Along with all the teams, dogs, drones, and a State Police Helicopter were utilized. Search teams were deployed in the wooded area where the child was last seen. Drones were utilized to search a large swamp area along with the helicopter. Multiple K9 teams searched along drainages and in thick wooded areas near the home.

At 7:52 p.m., after about 4.5 hours, the child was located by a New England Canine Search Team. The child was cold but very happy to see the canine and Search Team. She was carried out to a waiting Canaan Ambulance and then transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical center to be evaluated.

Fish and Game would like thank everyone who helped in this Search and Rescue Mission. Over 90 volunteers responded to assisted in this search.