Canary Appoints Dr Michael Lincoff as Chief Clinical Officer to Lead Clinical Development of Novel siRNA Obesity Therapy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canary Cure Therapeutics , a biotechnology company pioneering dual gene silencing therapies for obesity and metabolic disease, today announced the appointment of Dr. Michael Lincoff, MD as Chief Clinical Officer.Dr. Lincoff is a an interventional cardiologist and Professor Emeritus of Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine of Case Western Reserve University and an internationally recognized authority in obesity and cardiometabolic research. As lead author and study co-chair of the SELECT trial, he has shaped global understanding of obesity treatment and its cardiovascular implications. He has also served as a chair and advisor to U.S. regulatory agencies, bringing deep experience in guiding innovative therapies through development.In his new role, Dr. Lincoff will oversee the clinical strategy and execution of Canary’s lead program CCT-217 , a dual gene silencing therapeutic that targets fat remodeling and energy expenditure. Unlike first-generation obesity drugs that primarily act through appetite suppression, CCT-217 is designed to reprogram white fat into energy-burning tissue, preserve lean muscle mass, and deliver long-lasting metabolic benefits.“We are honored to welcome Dr. Lincoff to Canary. His unmatched expertise in obesity and cardiovascular medicine will be instrumental in advancing our mission to bring innovative therapies like CCT-217 to patients who urgently need better treatment options,” said Raj Reddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Canary.“Joining Canary at this pivotal moment is tremendously exciting,” said Dr. Michael Lincoff. “The science behind dual gene silencing has the potential to redefine obesity treatment by addressing the underlying biology of fat remodeling and energy expenditure. I look forward to helping guide these programs safely through clinical development.”About Canary Cure TherapeuticsCanary Cure Therapeutics is a biotech pioneering innovative RNA interference (RNAi) therapies to address the root biology of obesity and metabolic disease. Canary is developing first-in-class therapies designed to deliver meaningful and durable outcomes for patients. The company’s lead program, CCT-217, is advancing into Phase 1 clinical development.

