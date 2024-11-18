Canary’s First-in-class Dual RNAi Gene Silencing Offers a Novel Approach to Weight Loss and Metabolic Disease Management

CCT-217 Demonstrates Significant Weight Loss and Preserves Lean Body Mass with Potential for Single or Twice-Yearly Dosing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canary Cure , a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative RNAi therapies, today announced the results of a diet-induced-obesity (DIO) mouse study demonstrating the potential of its first-in-class dual siRNA therapy, CCT-217, to achieve significant weight loss and improve metabolic health.Key Findings from the Study:• Significant Weight Loss: CCT-217 induced a remarkable 21.14% weight loss in just 14 days in diet-induced obese mice, surpassing the efficacy of current standards like GLP-1 receptor agonists.• Preservation of Lean Body Mass: Importantly, CCT-217 achieved this weight loss primarily through the reduction of fat mass, with preservation of lean body mass, a key factor for long-term health and metabolic function.• Increased Energy Expenditure: The observed weight loss, despite increased food intake, suggests CCT-217 promotes energy expenditure, likely through increased thermogenesis and browning of white adipose tissue.• Improved Glucose Control: CCT-217 enhanced glucose handling, as demonstrated by improved glucose tolerance in an oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT).• Unique Mechanism and Dosing Potential: CCT-217's unique dual-targeting approach to simultaneously silence CB1r gene and zfp423 gene offers a novel mechanism for weight loss and metabolic improvement. Furthermore, the long-lasting effects of siRNA gene silencing suggest the potential for achieving therapeutic benefits with a single dose or just twice-yearly administration. This infrequent dosing regimen could significantly improve patient adherence and convenience compared to current therapies that require frequent injections.Canary Cure’s founder and CEO, Raj Reddy is presenting the data for the first time at the 4th Metabolic Diseases; Breakthrough Discoveries in Diabetes & Obesity at Monash University in Australia."We are extremely excited about the potential of CCT-217 to transform the treatment of obesity," said Raj Reddy, founder and CEO of Canary Cure. "Our pre-clinical data clearly demonstrate the drug's ability to induce significant and sustained weight loss while preserving lean body mass and improving metabolic health. With the potential for infrequent dosing and a strong pipeline of RNAi therapies in development , Canary Cure is well-positioned to address the growing global obesity epidemic and make a positive impact on millions of lives."Canary Cure's CCT-217 therapy targets the CB1r gene, which is part of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). The ECS influences energy balance, fat storage, and food intake. By targeting CB1r gene with siRNA, CCT-217 aims to promote weight loss and improve metabolic health. Importantly, CCT-217 is designed to be peripherally restricted, meaning it does not penetrate the brain. This brain penetration restriction enhances safety by avoiding potential side effects associated with CB1r gene modulation in the central nervous system (CNS).Professor Lawrence Kazak of McGill University and Canada Research Chair in Adipocyte Biology, a renowned expert in the field of obesity and metabolic health and a member of Canary Cure’s Scientific Advisory Board, commented, “Obesity is a complex disease with considerable health implications. There is a significant unmet need for safe and effective treatments that treat the root causes of the disease. Novel therapies like CCT-217 which focus on harnessing the body's natural fat-burning capacity offer a promising new approach to not just managing weight, but truly modifying the course of obesity and its associated metabolic complications.”Obesity is a major risk factor for numerous chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Over 40% of adults worldwide are overweight or obese. The global obesity market is projected to reach above $150 billion by 2030.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.