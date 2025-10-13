Zuri Plastic Surgery Expands Its Mission of Holistic Care with Hydrology Wellness

Zuri Plastic Surgery blends wellness, longevity, and surgical expertise to elevate healing, recovery, and long-term results.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zuri Plastic Surgery, a leader in aesthetic and reconstructive surgery in South Florida, is proud to announce its expansion into the world of integrative wellness with the launch of Hydrology Wellness, founded by Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain as a natural extension of his commitment to comprehensive patient care, longevity, and regenerative health.

Under the leadership of Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, a quadruple-board-certified plastic surgeon, Zuri Plastic Surgery continues to redefine the patient experience by pairing surgical artistry with evidence-based wellness solutions that enhance both aesthetic results and overall vitality.

“Expanding into Hydrology allows us to pair surgical excellence with evidence-based wellness, hormone optimization, peptides, and medical weight management to help patients feel as good as they look,” said Dr. Zuriarrain, founder of Zuri Plastic Surgery.

The expansion with Hydrology Wellness marks a natural evolution of Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain’s patient-first philosophy. As one of the few quadruple board-certified plastic surgeons in the nation, Dr. Zuriarrain brings an unparalleled level of medical expertise and precision to every aspect of care. This next chapter bridges his surgical excellence with proactive health and recovery support. Through services such as IV therapy, hormone optimization, peptide therapy, weight loss, and regenerative treatments, patients can now experience enhanced pre- and post-operative healing, improved energy, and long-term wellness outcomes.

This expansion represents a holistic shift in aesthetic medicine: one that values not just how patients look, but how they feel before, during, and after surgery. Together, Zuri Plastic Surgery and Hydrology are creating a new standard in comprehensive care that unites beauty, wellness, and longevity.

For more information, visit www.zuriplasticsurgery.com or www.hydrologywellness.com.

About Zuri Plastic Surgery

Zuri Plastic Surgery is a state-of-the-art boutique, AAAASF-accredited (American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities) plastic surgery practice led by Dr. Alexander Zuriarrain, a quadruple-board-certified surgeon. Based in South Miami and serving patients nationally and internationally, the practice offers both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures with a focus on safety, innovation, and personalized care. With over 8,000 procedures performed, Dr. Zuri and his team deliver natural results while maintaining the highest standards of patient experience, privacy, and clinical excellence.

To learn more, visit www.zuriplasticsurgery.com and follow @zuriplasticsurgery on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok for the latest updates, patient transformations, and wellness insights.

