THE ORIGINAL POOP BAGS® LAUNCHES AN INDIEGOGO CAMPAIGN TO PRINT CUSTOM POOP BAGS TO RAISE FUNDS FOR PROJECT CHIMPS

Limited-edition custom poop bags will raise $15,000 to fund lifelong care for retired research chimpanzees Haylee and Kareem at Project Chimps Sanctuary.

This campaign shows how small actions can create lasting change for animals who deserve a second chance.” — Paul Cannella, Founder of The Original Poop Bags®

SUWANEE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Original Poop Bags® is partnering with Project Chimps to produce a custom edition of poop bags that will raise money for the ongoing care of former research chimpanzees.

After years in sterile research cages, Haylee and Kareem now wake up beneath open skies. They are among dozens of chimpanzees retired from laboratory testing and given refuge at Project Chimps, a 236-acre sanctuary in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Georgia.

But freedom alone isn’t enough. Daily meals, medical treatment, enrichment, and trained caregivers are essential for them to live out their lives with dignity. That’s where you — and The Original Poop Bags® — step in.

Through the company’s You Buy; We Donate® program, The Original Poop Bags® launched a limited-edition Indiegogo campaign to raise $15,000 for Haylee and Kareem’s lifelong care. Each $25 preorder funds one pack of 360 92% plant-based poop bags, with $10 from every sale going directly to Project Chimps to provide food, healthcare, and sanctuary support. The remaining $15 covers production and free shipping within the United States.

“The Original Poop Bags® prides itself on being more than a poop bag. For over 20 years, we have always believed that business and philanthropy are intertwined. Haylee and Kareem are representative of all former lab chimps that deserve a better life,” said Paul Cannella, Founder of The Original Poop Bags®. “It’s so ironic that Dr. Jane Goodall just passed away as we are launching this campaign. Dr. Goodall always professed how we’re all connected, and little things add up to big changes. Together, we can make a big difference in Haylee and Kareem’s lives.”

The custom-printed poop bags, packaging, and campaign details can be viewed on Indiegogo. Each $25 pack includes 360 plant-based bags, a $10 donation to Project Chimps, and free U.S. shipping.

