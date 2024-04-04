The Original Poop Bags®️ and www.poopbags.com

PoopBags.com LLC is dedicating its You Buy; We Donate® program for Earth Month to freeing Peanut the elephant from chains and shedding light on elephant rescue.

What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.” — Dr. Jane Goodall

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE ORIGINAL POOP BAGS® ANNOUNCES #RESCUEPEANUT CAMPAIGN TO FREE BABY ELEPHANT FROM CHAINS WITH PLANTING PEACE

“From the second I learned about Peanut’s story, I’ve been obsessed with securing his freedom. To be born into captivity, placed in chains, and knowing that 5 year old baby elephant has 50 plus years of that life ahead of him, just disgusts me. I wish I could save the world, but if I can save one elephant, and I can be a bridge for other people to save an elephant, it’s my calling.” Paul D. Cannella, President and Founder, PoopBags.com LLC.

While The Original Poop Bags® and its You Buy; We Donate® philanthropic program donates 1% of gross sales for all products, they are upping the percentage to 20% for all online sales in April to rescue Peanut. Planting Peace, known for elephant rescues, and other environmental and humanitarian causes will assist with the freeing of Peanut, and his relocation to a sanctuary in Thailand.

“Since our first elephant rescue in 2017, and I can honestly say that Peanut is living in the worst situation we’ve ever seen,” said Aaron Jackson, Founder of Planting Peace. “We’ve discussed the purchase with the owner, and we’ve identified a sanctuary where Peanut can roam free for the rest of his life in peace. With Paul leading the charge for his company, and customers, we’re ready to free Peanut the second we can. Sadly, there are many elephants that need to be saved, and circumstances change rapidly.”

Additionally, PoopBags.com is selling #RescuePeanut t-shirts, and offering Peanuts Bucks on its site. PoopBags.com LLC will cover the costs of the shirts and shipping, so 100% of the funds from t-shirt and Peanuts Bucks will be sent to Planting Peace, a registered Non-Profit. Any overages will be sent to Planting Peace to further elephant rescue, education and elephant aftercare.

“We have supported the Jane Goodall Institute, and Dr. Jane Goodall has always been one of my heroes. Dr. Goodall said, what you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make. There is no doubt that I want to make a difference for Peanut, and I hope our customers feel the same way. I’d love to spend the rest of my life being the conduit to positive change, and I laugh when I think a poop bag can be that conduit!” Cannella said.

ABOUT POOPBAGS

PoopBags.com, LLC (PoopBags) was founded in 2003 by Paul D. Cannella, aka “Mr. Poop Bags™” with a mission for making planet Earth a better place by producing sustainable dog poop bags, and pet products under The Original Poop Bags®, BAR3K and PURR3 (3=Reuse/Reduce/Recycle).

ABOUT PLANTING PEACE

Planting Peace is a global nonprofit organization founded by Aaron Jackson, recognized by CNN Heroes, for the purpose of spreading peace in a hurting world. Their projects focus on a range of humanitarian and environmental initiatives.

