Governor Mills Statement Honoring Indigenous Peoples' Day

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in honor of Indigenous Peoples' Day:

"Today, we honor the Indigenous peoples whose deep connection to the lands, woods, and waters of Maine stretches back thousands of years. Their enduring history and culture continue to shape the fabric of the place we all share as home. I was proud, in the first months of my Administration, to sign bipartisan legislation establishing Indigenous Peoples' Day in Maine -- an overdue and meaningful step toward recognizing the original stewards of this land. On this day and every day, I ask Maine people to join me in honoring that legacy by continuing to build a future grounded in partnership, mutual respect, and shared purpose."