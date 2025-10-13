National School Lunch Week challenges students to ‘Taste the World’

If you’re already thinking about lunch for today, you’re not alone. With nearly 58 million school lunches served to Iowa K-12 students through the National School Lunch Program each year, school nutrition programs are busy at work, preparing healthy food options for today’s lunch menus.

This week’s National School Lunch Week celebrates the efforts of the National School Lunch Program and how healthy school meals can impact a child’s learning and overall development. Themed as “Taste the World: Your School Lunch Passport,” this year’s National School Lunch Week encourages students and families to embark on a journey across the globe and experience new adventures through school lunch.

“School lunch is much more than just food on a plate for Iowa students,” said Meg Collins, nutrition education program consultant for the Iowa Department of Education. “Through the National School Lunch Program, schools are ensuring Iowa students are served delicious, healthy midday meals and are fueled to focus on learning and achievement during the school day.”

Iowa schools are encouraged to celebrate National School Lunch Week with their students. Discussions on healthy school lunches can extend beyond the cafeteria and tie into classroom activities on science and health. To assist with school celebrations and highlights, official National School Lunch Week branded materials, such as checklists, menus, playlists, decorations, social media posts and more are available for use.

“It’s not too late to join in the celebration,” Collins said. “Get kids and their families excited about what school lunch provides each day.”

National School Lunch Week was created by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 and has been held annually to highlight the impact of meals provided through the National School Lunch Program. Through the National School Lunch Program, students have access to fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat milk with every school lunch. Nearly 30 million children across the country are served school lunch each school day. School lunch programs not only reduce childhood hunger but also support agriculture in America.

Schools are invited to share their National School Lunch Week events on social media, using the hashtag #NSLW25.

Additional information and resources can be found on the School Nutrition Association website.