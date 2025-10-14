The Regis Company Hires Sales Leader Amid Record Growth Year for AI-Powered Skills Platform

Charlie Chung, VP of Sales at The Regis Company

Platform provider posts record growth, unveils advanced AI features, and expands enterprise client roster

Organizations are recognizing that traditional training methods are too slow, ineffective, and rigid for today's rapidly evolving skill requirements” — Mike Vaughan, CEO

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Regis Company, creator of the award-winning SimGate AI-powered skills practice platform, today announced the appointment of learning technology veteran Charlie Chung as Vice President of Sales. The strategic hire comes in response to significant business momentum including 100% revenue growth, enterprise client expansion, and expanded platform capabilities.

Founded in 2003, The Regis Company has experienced unprecedented growth in 2025, driven by surging demand for AI-powered skills practice learning solutions. SimGate uses AI to create realistic business simulations where employees can safely make decisions, experience consequences, and strengthen skills through validated, hands-on practice. Regis Company has served over 1.2 million learners across 25+ Fortune 500 clients including enterprise accounts PwC, Lilly, IBM, Abbott, and Accenture.

"After 20 years of building simulation-based learning, the market validation we're seeing today is extraordinary," said Michael Vaughan, CEO of The Regis Company. “Organizations are recognizing that traditional training methods are too slow, ineffective, and rigid for today's rapidly evolving skill requirements. Our AI-powered approach validates the relationship between simulation-based practice and measurable business outcomes, which is exactly what companies need today. Charlie's proven track record of scaling B2B learning platforms makes him a key addition to our leadership team as we democratize this technology across the industry."

The company's growth trajectory has been marked by several key milestones in 2025:

1. 100% revenue growth year-over-year, reflecting growing market adoption of intelligent learning platforms.

2. Launch of Jumpstart and Smart Templates featuring a new AI content creation engine that reduces simulation development time by up to 75%

3. Award-winning recognition for next-generation learning technology innovation

4. Fortune 500 client expansion with new enterprise accounts spanning healthcare, insurance, technology, and professional services sectors

Chung brings extensive B2B SaaS sales leadership experience to The Regis Company, having served as a senior executive at NovoEd, where he helped scale the social learning platform to the leader in its category. A recognized voice in corporate learning technology, Chung is a speaker, thought leader, and author on learning technology innovation.

"The Regis Company represents the convergence of everything I'm passionate about – cutting-edge AI technology, skills-based learning, and measurable business impact," said Chung. "I'm excited to help scale this proven platform and serve the growing number of enterprises seeking to optimize and validate that their learning investments deliver results.

About The Regis Company

The Regis Company is the creator of SimGate, the industry's most powerful AI-powered skills practice platform. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Golden, Colorado, the company combines deep simulation expertise with cutting-edge AI technology to deliver measurable skills development solutions for Fortune 500 enterprises. SimGate has served over 1.2 million learners across six continents, providing validated skill development through immersive, AI-powered practice environments. The company has won 50+ industry awards and maintains strategic technology partnerships with leading AI providers including Synthesia, ElevenLabs, Pictory, and Colossyan. For more information, visit www.regiscompany.com.



