The Regis Company Named to Training Industry's 2025 Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies

Recognition highlights SimGate platform's immersive, AI-powered skills practice capabilities for transforming workplace learning

Simulations create safe-to-fail environments where learners can make decisions, navigate complex situations, and learn from consequences, just like they would in their actual roles.” — Mike Vaughan, CEO of The Regis Company

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Regis Company, creator of the first AI-powered skills practice platform, today announced it has been named to Training Industry's 2025 Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies list. This recognition showcases the SimGate Skills Practice Platform's ability to deliver immersive, scenario-based learning experiences that enable organizations to develop critical workforce skills through realistic practice environments.

Training Industry's Experiential Learning Technologies recognition highlights providers that are redefining immersive and engaging learning experiences through scenario-based simulations, interactive digital environments, and advanced gamification technologies to help organizations reduce risk, manage costs and enhance quality outcomes.

"This recognition validates our commitment to transforming L&D by replacing traditional eLearning and classroom training with scalable, affordable experiential learning solutions." said Mike Vaughan, CEO of The Regis Company and Chief Editor at The Thinking Effect. "Traditional training approaches focus on knowledge consumption, but real skill development happens through practice in realistic scenarios. SimGate creates safe-to-fail environments where learners can make decisions, navigate complex situations, and learn from consequences, just like they would in their actual roles. This experiential approach advances how organizations develop the skills that drive business performance."

The SimGate platform combines skill development with skills validation, addressing growing market demand for experiential learning technologies that go beyond passive consumption. Through immersive simulations, the platform enables organizations to sharpen critical thinking, decision-making, problem-solving, and communication abilities. Leaders, sales managers, customer service representatives, and front-line managers gain real-world practice that accelerates their learning and performance.

As Jalen Banks, market research analyst at Training Industry, noted: "This year's Top 20 Experiential Learning Technologies list highlights a group of providers that are redefining immersive and engaging learning experiences." This recognition comes at a critical time when organizations are moving beyond traditional knowledge consumption toward hands-on, scenario-based learning that prepares employees for real-world challenges.

This latest honor adds to Regis Company's track record of over 50 industry awards for their AI-powered platform across categories including innovation, AI in training, leadership development, and AI authoring tools. SimGate's experiential learning methodology captures detailed behavioral data as learners navigate scenarios, enabling L&D teams to validate skill development and demonstrate ROI while talent teams gain visibility into individual and organizational capability gaps.

Recent innovations to the SimGate platform include ReX AI, which accelerates the design and development of experiential learning content, and integrations with leading AI tools including Synthesia, Colossyan, Eleven Labs, and Pictory to create more engaging and realistic learning simulations.

About The Regis Company

The Regis Company delivers AI-powered personalized skills practice solutions that enable learners and organizations to maximize their value. The company's SimGate platform is the first cross-over platform purpose-built for both Skill Development and Skill Validation through immersive, experiential learning environments. Regis Company serves enterprise clients across healthcare, consulting, manufacturing, and other industries. For more information, visit www.regiscompany.com.

