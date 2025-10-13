Aveta Biomics to Present at the Upcoming 2025 ESMO Congress

ESMO data illuminate APG-157’s immune-modulating mechanism in Head and Neck Cancer ahead of the upcoming Phase 3 trial and its broad therapeutic potential

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aveta Biomics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class drugs that reprogram the immune system to fight cancer, today announced the poster presentation of new clinical and translational findings from its Phase IIa study of APG-157 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, taking place October 17–21, 2025, in Berlin, Germany.The company’s poster will highlight data from patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) treated with oral APG-157 as neoadjuvant or induction monotherapy. The results provide the first detailed mechanistic evidence of how APG-157 reshapes the immune-cold tumor microenvironment (TME) into an immune-engaged, “hot” state correlating with the observed Event-Free Survival (EFS) outcomes.“These translational data provide unprecedented insight into APG-157’s multi-axis immune reprogramming in head and neck cancer ,” said Selda Samakoglu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aveta Biomics. “They reveal how APG-157 orchestrates effector and helper T-cell coordination, collapses PD-L1⁺ epithelial barriers, and repolarizes suppressive macrophages. This mechanism appears to drive the durable responses observed in our Phase IIa study and reinforces the rationale for advancing APG-157 as a monotherapy into our registrational Phase III trial next year.”“The implications of these findings extend well beyond head and neck cancer,” added Luis Avila, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Aveta Biomics. “The broad immune remodeling coupled with the excellent safety profile observed in Phase IIa defines a new therapeutic paradigm. These results support APG-157’s potential as a PD-1–independent, oral immunotherapy capable of producing durable responses across multiple tumor types and enhancing the effectiveness of existing immunotherapies.”PRESENTATION DETAILS:TITLE: Spatial Profiling of Immune Architecture Reveals APG-157-Induced Anti-Tumor Immune Remodeling in Locally Advanced Head and Neck CancerABSTRACT NUMBER: 1401PSESSION TITLE: Head and Neck Cancer, excluding ThyroidLOCATION: Messe Berlin, Poster Area, Hall 25SESSION DATE AND TIME: Monday, October 20, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:45 PMPRESENTERS:• Daniel S. Shin, MD, PhD, Associate Professor, Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas• Selda Samakoglu, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Aveta Biomics, Inc.ABOUT AVETA BIOMICS, INCAveta Biomics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing multi-targeted oral immunotherapies that reprogram the immune system for safe and durable cancer control based on mimicking the functions of the body’s endogenous metabolites and processes. The company’s lead candidate, APG-157, is advancing toward registrational development in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and is being evaluated across additional immune-cold tumor types, including high-grade adult glioma, such as Glioblastoma , with preclinical studies also underway in pediatric glioma.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those regarding the impact of the Fast Track Designation, the progress of our clinical trials, potential regulatory approvals, the development and commercial success of our drug candidates, and our strategic goals, reflect our current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as our ability to advance drug candidates through development and regulatory approval, clinical trial outcomes, competition, and economic conditions. Words like “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. As a private company, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events, except as required by applicable law.

