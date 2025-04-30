Aveta Biomics Announces Abstract Acceptance for Presentation at the 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting

Aveta Biomics to present the results from Phase 2A trial of APG-157 as neoadjuvant monotherapy for head and neck cancer at ASCO 2025.

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aveta Biomics , a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class drugs that reprogram the immune system to fight cancer, today announced acceptance of abstract for poster presentation at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place May 30 – June 3, 2025, in Chicago, Illinois.The poster will feature clinical data from the company’s Phase IIA trial evaluating its drug APG-157 as a neoadjuvant monotherapy in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.“The acceptance of our Phase IIA data for presentation at ASCO marks an important milestone for Aveta Biomics,” said Parag Mehta, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Aveta Biomics. “We look forward to sharing the full dataset with the oncology community and advancing APG-157 toward a pivotal trial in head and neck cancer .”“APG-157 has the potential to become a first-in-class, practice-changing neoadjuvant therapy for patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer,” said Selda Samakoglu, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aveta Biomics. “In our Phase IIA study, APG-157 demonstrated clinically meaningful activity across multiple key endpoints, including survival outcomes, with consistent benefits observed both in the overall patient population and in key subgroups. We look forward to advancing APG-157 into a pivotal trial, with the goal of confirming these promising results and establishing APG-157 as a transformative monotherapy option in this setting.”PRESENTATION DETAILS:TITLE: Neoadjuvant APG-157 monotherapy in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of head and neck: A phase IIA, single arm trialABSTRACT NUMBER: 6087POSTER BOARD 495SESSION TITLE: Head and Neck CancerSESSION DATE AND TIME: June 2, 2025, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM CDTPRESENTERS:• Marilene Wang, M.D., Professor, Department of Head and Neck Surgery, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and VA Hospital of Greater Los Angeles• Elizabeth Franzmann, M.D., Professor, Head and Neck Surgery, University of Miami, Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer CenterABOUT AVETA BIOMICS, INCAveta Biomics is an oncology company committed to developing next-generation of safer and highly effective cancer drugs based on mimicking the functions of body’s endogenous metabolites and processes. Aveta’s drugs stimulate the immune system to destroy cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Aveta is conducting multiple clinical trials for head and neck cancer, high-grade adult glioma including Glioblastoma , and pre-clinical studies for pediatric glioma.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including those regarding the impact of the Fast Track Designation, the progress of our clinical trials, potential regulatory approvals, the development and commercial success of our drug candidates, and our strategic goals, reflect our current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as our ability to advance drug candidates through development and regulatory approval, clinical trial outcomes, competition, and economic conditions. Words like “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. As a private company, we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events, except as required by applicable law.

