Tiami Networks and Thales DSI Sign MoU to Advance 5G-Integrated Sensing for Defense and Government Applications

Tiami Networks and Thales Defense & Security, Inc. Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Advance 5G-Integrated Sensing for Defense and Government Applications

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiami Networks (Tiami), a leader in AI-driven 5G sensing technologies, and Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (TDSI), a trusted provider of advanced tactical communications and defense technology, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to commence a strategic partnership. This collaboration marks a major step forward in the future of 5G-integrated sensing and defense technology.By combining Tiami’s PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor software, which uses AI to passively sense and interpret the wireless environment, with TDSI’s deep expertise in tactical networking, radar, and mission-critical defense systems, the two companies aim to co-develop next-generation situational awareness capabilities. These joint solutions will target a range of applications across U.S. Department of Defense programs, government operations, and commercial markets where secure, real-time sensing and decision-making are paramount.“This partnership with TDSI represents a powerful alignment of our advanced sensing capabilities with their world-class defense systems,” said Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks. “Together, we’re shaping the future of multi-domain awareness by fusing FutureG RF sensing with robust, field-proven communications technologies.”Through this relationship, the companies will explore integration pathways between Tiami’s edge-AI and 5G/Wi-Fi-based sensing platform and Thales' secure tactical communications architecture. Potential use cases include force protection, perimeter security, airspace awareness, and urban surveillance – all leveraging ambient wireless signals for reduced signature and jamming-resistant sensing.“TDSI is excited to work alongside Tiami Networks to explore and operationalize multifunction sensing capability that complements today’s defense systems,” stated Paul D. Mehney, Vice President Strategy, Thales Defense & Security, Inc. “Partnerships with tech firms such as Tiami Networks allows for rapid and agile innovation in the defense sector.”The MoU solidifies a shared commitment to innovation, resilience, and rapid deployment of AI-enhanced sensing solutions in mission-critical environments.For more information, please visit www.tiaminetworks.com and www.thalesdsi.com About Tiami NetworksFounded by seasoned professionals from renowned telecom giants such as Ericsson, Verizon, Qualcomm, and Nokia, Tiami Networks is a visionary startup based in California. With deep-rooted expertise in telecommunications, our team is dedicated to revolutionizing the global 5G landscape. Our mission is to transform the 5G system into the world’s largest distributed radar network, harnessing this technology for consumer and commercial applications. By integrating advanced AI and radar technology with 5G networks, Tiami Networks aims to create smarter, safer, and more efficient environments, enhancing connectivity and data analysis capabilities across various sectors. Our commitment to innovation positions us at the forefront of the next wave of technological advancements, poised to redefine the future of communication and environmental intelligence.About Thales Defense & Security, Inc.Headquartered in Clarksburg, MD, Thales Defense & Security, Inc. (TDSI) is a U.S. company that has been serving domestic and international defense Air, Land and Sea domains for 60 years. With over 1300 employees, TDSI and its three subsidiaries (Tampa Microwave, Advanced Acoustic Concepts, and Trusted Cyber Technologies), supports U.S. Joint Services, special operations forces and multi-national partners with a variety of communication, visualization, electronic warfare, and sensor/sonar capabilities. TDSI’s key technologies include tactical handheld radios, expeditionary satellite terminals, electronic warfare signal intelligence, helmet-mounted displays, optics and target recognition capability, advanced radars, and undersea sensing.Media Contacts:Tiami NetworksChris Pearson - Director of Technical Marketinginfo@tiaminetworks.com+1 760-542-8716Thales Defense & Security, Inc.Leigh Ann Cathro - Marketing ManagerLeigh.Cathro@thalesdsi.com+1 240-997-3852

